It’s been nearly two decades since fans last saw the adorable titular duo in Wallace & Gromit with their last appearance in the 2008 short film A Matter of Loaf and Death. Now, the buddies will return for their second full-length film, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, set for a December release. In anticipation of this delight, Funko has unveiled a set of new collectibles for this animation, which coincidentally comes not long after the release of the Wallace & Gromit 4k Ultra HD Collector's Edition Box Set.

Fans have ComicBook to thank for this exciting Funko announcement, which comes at just the right time! Among the latest collection’s features are Wallace in Pajamas, Gromit looking cute in a pilot's hat and goggles, a Feathers McGraw figure, and the "smart-gnome" Norbot, Wallace's brand-new invention. All are available to pre-order on Amazon and are scheduled for a December release, just in time for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Speaking of the new movie, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will follow Wallace and his new invention, Norbot, the "smart-gnome," who could be the answer to all of their problems. However, Gromit doesn't seem to share the same opinion. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will be produced by the original animation studio, Aardman Animation, and this will be the franchise’s second feature-length film following The Curse of the Were-Rabbit in 2005. The BBC will release the film in the U.K. this Christmas, followed by a worldwide premiere on Netflix. Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham are directing.

New 'Wallace & Gromit' 4K Ultra HD Box Set

Only a few days ago, Wallace & Gromit got the 4K treatment via Shout Studios, which will release a never-before-seen collection featuring all the adventures of the man and dog pair. Dubbed The Complete Cracking Collection, it will be released on December 10, 2024, but it's available to pre-order on ShoutFactory.com for $119.98. Included in this 4K set are all-new restored 4K masters of the four Wallace & Gromit short films: A Grand Day Out, The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave, and A Matter of Loaf and Death.

There will also be a Blu-ray version of their first feature-length adventure, Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and all ten Cracking Contraptions bite-sized shorts. What’s more? The collection contains a couple of special features, including audio commentaries on all four of the short films, behind-the-scenes and making-of featurettes, an interview with creators Nick Park and Peter Lord of Aardman Animation, and a stills gallery. Blueprints of Wallace's inventions and several stickers are also featured in the box set, which looks just like a suitcase!

The four all-new Wallace & Gromit Funko Pops can be pre-ordered here, here, here, and here.