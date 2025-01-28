Perhaps the most recognizable claymation series of all time is Wallace & Gromit, which has remained popular over decades now, both within Britain, where the series originated, and later throughout pretty much the entire world. It’s remarkable how it’s stayed relevant, even with the time-consuming nature of claymation meaning that Wallace & Gromit films are inevitably infrequent. The first came out at the very end of the 1980s, and the most recent saw its release at the end of 2024, for a total of six released over the course of 35 years.

The majority of these are short films that run for about half an hour in length each, while two are feature-length movies that are ultimately a little more cinematic and ambitious. The sense of humor in the series is maintained throughout, as is the always-entertaining dynamic between the titular duo, the brilliant yet also clueless inventor, Wallace, and his essentially silent – and always underappreciated – dog/sidekick/life-saver, Gromit. Every short and feature film from the series is ranked below, starting with the pretty good and ending with the pretty great.

6 'A Matter of Loaf and Death' (2008)

Directed by Nick Park

Image via BBC

Watching the weakest Wallace & Gromit short still makes for a decently fun time overall, as A Matter of Loaf and Death, while comparatively lesser in quality, nonetheless has a few dependable things to enjoy. There’s creativity in how it looks and moves, as always, because well-executed claymation is basically always enjoyable to watch. A few jokes land, the whole thing’s well-paced, and it holds value for being the final time Peter Sallis voiced Wallace (his replacement, Ben Whitehead, does a good imitation, but it’s just not quite the same).

Also, as the title implies, A Matter of Loaf and Death gets weirdly dark for a Wallace & Gromit film, with there being actual murder involved in the plot this time around, which is a (mostly) kid-friendly take on a murder mystery… kind of. Humor comes first in this series, but the stories are still inventive and sometimes not entirely predictable. A Matter of Loaf and Death doesn’t demonstrate this the best, but it’s solid enough. It works, and it’s kind of good, but it’s unlikely to be anyone’s favorite in the series.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Wallace & Gromit: A Matter of Loaf and Death Release Date January 1, 2010 Director Nick Park Cast Peter Sallis, Sally Lindsay, Melissa Collier, Sarah Laborde, Ben Whitehead

5 'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' (2024)

Directed by Merlin Crossingham, Nick Park

Image via Netflix

There was a 16-year wait between A Matter of Loaf and Death and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the latter being the second feature-length Wallace & Gromit film. Like its 2008 predecessor, it’s not quite representative of the series at its very best, but it’s nonetheless an improvement on the previous entry. Part of that comes about because it brings back Feathers McGraw, who’s quite easily the most iconic antagonist Wallace and Gromit have ever come up against.

Vengeance Most Fowl tries to find a sweet spot between the rather extravagant prior feature-length Wallace & Gromit film and the beloved shorts, telling a relatively large story that also, at times, feels a little like a short film stretched to almost 1.5 hours. As for that story, the villain is obviously familiar (not in a bad way), as are some narrative beats and dynamics (not always in the best of ways). But you could also argue this makes the whole movie rather nostalgic and comforting, and in that sense, Vengeance Most Fowl works well, and it feels unfair to criticize it too harshly, even if imperfections can be acknowledged.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Release Date October 27, 2024

Watch on Netflix

4 'A Grand Day Out' (1989)

Directed by Nick Park