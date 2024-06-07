The Big Picture Wallace & Gromit are back in a new feature film, "Vengeance Most Fowl," with Feathers McGraw seeking revenge after 31 years.

The upcoming film will explore Wallace's reliance on his inventions, focusing on a "smart" gnome developing a mind of its own.

"Vengeance Most Foul" will feature a star-studded cast, including franchise regulars and high-profile names, set for a winter 2024 release.

It's official! The world's favorite clay-based man and dog duo are returning for only their second-ever feature-length film, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. As announced via a video on the BBC's YouTube, Wallace and Gromit will reappear on screens this winter, and they aren't the only famous faces from the franchise to return. The Claymation franchise's best-loved villain, Feathers McGraw, will be on the hunt for revenge, some 31 years after his first appearance. The feature is set to be directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, with Richard Beek producing and Mark Burton penning the screenplay. The movie is set to be released on the BBC this winter, with Netflix acquiring the streaming rights for the rest of the world.

The movie will bring a new spin on one of the franchise's most iconic aspects - Wallace's inventions. With Wallace now attempting to reform every aspect of his modern life via a clever gadget or innovative gizmo, he has become over-reliant on the help of his technology. As per Deadline, a synopsis for the upcoming film reads, "Wallace winds up inventing a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again." This synopsis oozes the bumbling charisma and charm that Wallace & Gromit is known for, with the hint of whimsical jeopardy the icing on the stop-motion cake. Vengeance Most Foul is the second time in the past year that Feathers McGraw will appear in an Aardman production, with the villainous penguin making a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget.

Feathers McGraw's First Outing is One of Aardman's Best

Despite only being a short film, the 1993 Aardman production The Wrong Trousers still stands as one of the best exports the animation studio has produced, not least for introducing the world to the dastardly penguin villain. Not just an eye-catching feat of stop-motion genius, The Wrong Trousers is also a marvelously entertaining and endearing story, well-deserving of its 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Vengeance Most Foul is set to feature the voices of many high-profile names, including the likes of franchise-regular Ben Whitehead (The Curse of the Were-Rabbit), Peter Kay (Phoenix Nights), Lauren Patel (Lloyd of the Flies), Reece Shearsmith (Inside No. 9), Diane Morgan (Motherland), Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Muzz Khan (Wonka), and Lenny Henry (Doctor Who).

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Foul is set for a winter 2024 release. You can catch up on Aardman's most recent major project, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, on Netflix right now.

