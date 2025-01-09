Summary Collider's Steve Weintraub moderates an exclusive Q&A with co-directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham after a special FYC screening of Netflix's Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Vengeance Most Fowl reunites the lovable duo with their foe from the past, Feathers McGraw, in a timely new adventure.

During this conversation, Park and Crossingham discuss the conception of their latest feature, how they utilize CGI, working with the late Peter Sallis and Ben Whitehead, the process of stop-motion animation, and the exciting projects with Aardman Animation coming up, including a Pokémon collaboration and a Pingu revival.

Four-time Academy Award-winning animator and filmmaker Nick Park changed the stop-motion medium forever when he first introduced the dynamic duo Wallace & Gromit in 1989 in his short A Grand Day Out. Since then, Park has continued his collaboration with Aardman Animation as a writer, animator, director and producer on animated classics like Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Over the last handful of years, Park has been busy at work with co-director and animator Merlin Crossingham on the first Wallace & Gromit feature since A Matter of Loaf and Death (2008), and it's no surprise Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is already in talks for an Oscar nomination.

In Vengeance Most Fowl, to Gromit's dismay, Wallace is testing out his latest invention — a "smart gnome" named Norbot (Reece Shearsmith) who performs household tasks with high-tech efficiency. Already, Gromit is wary of Wallace's latest creation, but when a feathery foe from their past, the infamous Feathers McGraw, sets his sights on vengeance, gnome-one is safe.

In honor of this duo's long-awaited return, Collider was thrilled to co-host a special screening of Vengeance Most Fowl at Netflix HQ, where Park and Crossingham joined our own Steve Weintraub for an exclusive Q&A. Check out the video above or the transcript below for a spoiler-free discussion with the masterminds behind the clay, who share with us the hard work they and their animation team put into each character and every scene. Find out what the real Wallace, Gromit, and Feathers are made of, the filmmakers' thoughts on the use of AI within the industry, and how long this idea has been in the works. Park and Crossingham also tease the Pokémon and Pingu projects in the works with Aardman, and so much more.

Feathers McGraw Would Give This Classic Villain a “Run for His Money”

The creators reveal a sneaky Die Hard reference in Vengeance Most Fowl.

Image via 20th Century Studios

COLLIDER: I have a million questions for you guys. I like throwing this one at the beginning: besides this movie, if someone has never seen anything you've worked on, what is the first thing you'd like them to watch and why?

MERLIN CROSSINGHAM: I'd go for [Wallace & Gromit] The Wrong Trousers myself.

NICK PARK: I was going to say that, as well. Yeah.

CROSSINGHAM: It's kind of quintessentially Aardman and Wallace & Gromit and an amazing film. I had nothing to do with it, so I feel very happy saying that.

PARK: Just to add to that, and unfortunately, it's another film I've made, but it’s Creature Comforts. There's something that's very primal about the use of clay and the great things about clay animation and character and the simplicity of it all.

A lot of people think that Feathers McGraw is one of animation's best villains. So how would he fare against Alan Rickman's Hans Gruber from Die Hard?

CROSSINGHAM: [Laughs] I think he might give him a run for his money.

PARK: He could, yeah.

CROSSINGHAM: We actually referenced Hans Gruber falling off the building. There’s a shot in this where Gromit falls at the end and we referenced it just because it's an iconic film of someone falling. It's not the same, but it was just something we needed to look at so that we didn't mess it up and copy it. I don't know if it's true, but I heard a story that they didn't tell Alan Rickman they were going to drop him, which is why he has that amazing expression when he falls.

I think I've heard that, but I don't know what's true at this point.

PARK: We didn't tell Gromit either.

Will We Ever Get a Wallace & Gromit and ‘Chicken Run’ Crossover?

“We have discussed it.”

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

What will it take to get a Wallace & Gromit-Chicken Run crossover?

CROSSINGHAM: [Laughs] Oh, quite a lot, I think.

PARK: A lot, yeah.

Is it something that you've actually ever thought about, or not at all?

PARK: We tend to keep the worlds separate. We have discussed it. While making Chicken Run, we talked about, “Should there be any reference to Wallace and Gromit?” Like them going past in the distance on the bike or something like that. But there is a little Easter egg at the end of Dawn of the Nugget, which we didn't put in; the crew on Chicken Run put it in — a little Feathers McGraw.

CROSSINGHAM: In the final shot.

PARK: In the very final shot.

CROSSINGHAM: In this film, we've got the farmer from Shaun the Sheep, who has a little cameo. That's slightly different because the Shaun the Sheep world evolved from the world of Wallace & Gromit, although we do keep Shaun from Wallace and Gromit. In Shaun the Sheep, the design is subtly different. We do very purposefully keep them separate.

PARK: So when they do crossover, it's a joke, really.

Does Wallace & Gromit Use AI?

“That human touch is absolutely essential.”

This movie touches on technology and whether or not too much technology is bad. I have been asking this of filmmakers all over the place: what are your thoughts on AI in Hollywood and moviemaking? Does it concern you? Do you think that there's a way to use it?

CROSSINGHAM: Well, I mean, it is thematically central to our film. When we started working on it, AI was around, but the speed at which technology advances is kind of exponential. So our film coming out and AI being such a massively hot topic in the creative arts and especially in Hollywood kind of is more luck than judgment. But I think for us, the quintessential process of stop-motion is craft-based. It's about people, and it's about being hands-on. The actual core method of making the films that we do requires people and artists. You can even see the thumbprints of our animators on the clay faces of the characters, and that human touch is absolutely essential.

We can't say we haven't used AI because if you use a smartphone of any kind, you use AI in some form. So you have to be very careful about saying you haven't used AI, but we haven't used AI for voice, for image creation, or for any of the core creative methods used in the film, and I think that's a very important distinction to make. And we wouldn't. I don't think you could make the kind of films we make.

PARK: That's very key to our values.

“We’re Going to Be Fine”: The Clay Shortage Is No More

You’ll never guess who unintentionally started those rumors…

Image via Netflix

What was it like for you guys when the reports came out that you were going to run out of clay, and everyone went crazy? Because it's the core of your business. Can you address that a little bit or talk about it?

PARK: Yeah, there’s kind of a half-truth to that. I think it was said as a joke by Sam Fell, who directed Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. It's the sort of thing where Sam comes out with it, but it got taken up in the press and stuff.

I remember reading about it and being like, “What the F? This needs to be rectified.”

CROSSINGHAM: But it was kind of grounded slightly in truth. The company that makes this particular kind of modeling clay that we use was winding up, but there's been a resurrection and, actually, we're going to be fine. We were delighted that everybody was so worried for us, but don't worry, everybody. It's going to be fine.

If we look at the puppets that you used in the film, it's not just clay anymore. There's more to it. Can you tell the audience and everyone watching what the puppets are made of?

PARK: There is essentially an armature inside, a metal skeleton with ball and socket joints, but his torso has always been something solid — in this case, silicone with a solid core. But it's just with so many animators working on the film, 35 animators, it’s a way of keeping the style consistent and saves a lot of time. The characters have to go into pit stop after every shot, and it just saves a lot of modeling time for the animator. So the sleeves are made of silicone on the outside, and the trousers and the pants are made of silicone, as well. It just saves a lot of time with sculpting every shot.

CROSSINGHAM: But the parts which require the most expressive performance, the hands and the heads of Wallace and Gromit in particular, have always been clay and are always clay because we haven't figured out a way to do it differently and keep them looking right and performing in the same way.

PARK: And also, silicone doesn't serve every purpose. So sometimes Wallace’s arms are all clay, sometimes his trousers are clay, and sometimes the whole of Gromit is clay. It just varies. It's a production issue, really, how to keep the production going at speed.

CROSSINGHAM: But also, these are material technologies that are advancing, and we use it if it works and if it doesn't work, we go back to the old way. It's just using the best tool for the job.

PARK: We have to kind of be careful it doesn’t get too sophisticated because there's a certain naivete, and as I said, that's the charm that people seem to like is the fact that it is clay. The problem with silicone is you can start animating very smoothly because it's so controllable, and we don't want to lose that nature. So, it's a balance, a bit like technology, really.

Image via Aardman Animation

I think you said to me when we were backstage that Feathers is a lot of clay, or am I wrong?

CROSSINGHAM: Yeah. So with Feathers, all of the black part of him is modeling clay, and his nose is resin. His eyes are the glass ends of needlework pins, and we buy about 1,000 of them, and we find pairs that match ends so they're perfectly spherical and the same size. Then, the pairs are partnered for life, and they become Feathers’ eyes. Then his legs are silicone, and the white bit on him is resin because you need something to grab onto. But otherwise, he's clay.

PARK: And his glove, sometimes.

CROSSINGHAM: I've just realized something. We've brought a chicken. We should have brought Feathers. Sorry. [Laughs]

‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ Is the Rule of the Roost on Rotten Tomatoes

The animated feature still currently sits at a perfect 100%.

Image via Netflix

One of the things about movies and TV is that, often, people find things to criticize, or not everyone likes something. So what the hell is it like for the two of you that the movie is still at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes after 102 reviews?

CROSSINGHAM: I've never known anything different, so for me, it's great. It's my first feature. It is quite extraordinary. We're hearing stories of great films that don't get this response from reviewers, and so it's a bit of a pinch-me kind of thing.

PARK: You even start getting a bit nervous to look on the site in case it's gone down. There's only one way it can go. [Laughs]

CROSSINGHAM: It can only get worse from here.

It's very, very, very rare what's going on in terms of everyone liking it. Congrats. What does it mean to have so many critic organizations and so many people singling out the film as just being one of the best of the year, whether it be the Golden Globes or Critics Choice? I'm sure it's going to be nominated for an Oscar. What does this all mean to you?

PARK: We don't want to count chickens, so to speak. One can't assume that will happen but thank you. It's nice.

CROSSINGHAM: It is quite an extraordinary feeling just getting the nomination in itself, especially in a really strong year. And I have to say, it's a mega year for animated features this year. We spent a long time in a dark hole making these films, and so when we come out for daylight and share it with people, and it is warmly received, it's just wonderful. It's really, really heartwarming.

PARK: You create a joke four years ago, or a number of jokes, and in the process, you get so close to it all that you kind of start forgetting if it's funny.

CROSSINGHAM: It's definitely not funny after four years.

PARK: Yeah, and you start cutting them out or changing them. Then you see it with your first audience, and you certainly think, “Oh my, I forgot that was funny.”

CROSSINGHAM: “It was funny, glad we kept that in.”

Related New Wallace & Gromit Movie Lands Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score 'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' has secured a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and it's not even out yet.

Nick, when did you realize these characters really meant a lot to a lot of people?

PARK: That’s a good one. Actually, I definitely remember Spike and Mike's Festival of Animation. A lot of people first saw our work over here in that festival.

Wasn't it Creature Comforts that was in that?

PARK: Yeah. Creature Comforts and then [Wallace & Gromit] A Grand Day Out the same year, and The Wrong Trousers. I remember then that, actually, that was the first-ever autograph I ever signed was at that festival. That really put the films on people's radar. But I guess it was when we first started getting nominated for things and for awards and getting feedback from TV screenings. I remember, before the internet, getting really moving letters from people. Like Creature Comforts: I remember a lady writing she'd been through a terrible divorce, and she said, “I’d forgotten how to smile and to laugh. Thank you for bringing it back.”

We should tell the younger members of the audience, the kids that are right here, that people sometimes used to write letters with pens.

CROSSINGHAM: Yeah, not just like “A, B, C…” A whole long string of words.

Yeah. It was very popular for a little while — hundreds of years. It's gone now.

Where’s Fluffles?

Image via BBC

So someone on my staff asked this question: Where’s Fluffles?

PARK: Oh, somebody asked that the other day! Well, that's a great sequel idea. [Laughs] Thank you.

Was it something you debated?

PARK: We never really got much response about Fluffles, to be honest. So it's nice that people are plucking Fluffles.

“He Was My First Choice”: Finding the Unforgettable Voice of Wallace

Nick Park shares how he first reached out to Peter Sallis and the gift of finding Ben Whitehead years later.