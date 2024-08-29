The return of Wallace and Gromit is soon upon us, with the special feature-length production, Vengeance Most Fowl, arriving on Christmas Day. Now, Aardman and Netflix have officially revealed Wallace's biggest and boldest invention yet, ready to play a huge part in the upcoming story: the "smart" gnome, Norbot. Designed to complete any gardening task, big or small, there's no "Gnome improvement" too difficult for the genius, polite, and always cheerful Norbot... that is until things start to go horribly wrong.

Inside No. 9's Reece Shearsmith is the voice behind the invention, joining Ben Whitehead as Wallace following the sad passing of Peter Sallis, the original voice of the inventor, in 2017. They will join the voiceless pairing of the beloved Gromit and the return of one of cinema's greatest villains, Feathers McGraw. In a statement about the newest addition to the Wallace & Gromit universe, Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, Directors of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, said:

"We are delighted to introduce Norbot, a ‘Nifty Odd-jobbing Robot’ gnome, designed to help Gromit with his gardening chores. Norbot is Wallace’s most proud achievement to date and, according to Wallace, his “best invention ever!” Garden gnomes have long been a part of Wallace and Gromit’s world, but this is no cute patio ornament. Norbot is the ultimate gnome - a ‘smart-gnome’. We’re so excited to see Wallace unleashing his latest invention Norbot into the world. However, his long-suffering pooch Gromit, may be a little less sure…"

Accompanying the first-look images is a short teaser showcasing Norbot's arrival. Wallace's delight matched by Gromit's skepticism makes for the perfect reaction from the pair, as Norbot's chaos is hinted at with a handshake that dizzies the dog. Gromit's panic is then compounded in a moment of clever comedy, as the voiceless beagle learns that Norbot is voice-activated.

What Is 'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' About?

Remarkably, it's been almost two decades since the release of the iconic claymation duo's last, and only, feature film, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Only one short has been produced since then, in 2008's A Matter of Loaf and Death, rendering A Vengeance Most Fowl as a long time coming. With other productions taking up the time of Aardman ever since, headlined by December 2023's Chicken Run sequel, Dawn of the Nugget, there has been plenty of time for Park, Crossingham, and co to fit together the pieces for a Wallace and Gromit reunion. An official synopsis for the movie reads:

"Aardman's four-time Academy Award®-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with a brand new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome, Norbot, that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again! Coming to Netflix this winter."

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2024) Director Merlin Crossingham , Nick Park Cast Adjoa Andoh , Reece Shearsmith , Diane Morgan , Lenny Henry , Peter Kay , Ben Whitehead , Lauren Patel Main Genre Animation Writers Mark Burton , Nick Park

