The greatest duo in stop-motion history is back and will be taking center stage for Collider’s latest screening. The fun may have started 35 years ago with the pair’s debut short film, Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out, but the fun will continue in their upcoming film, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, which is nominated for Best Animated Feature at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards and will stream on Netflix beginning January 3rd. For your second watch, be the envy of your friends by joining us for our FYC screening, which will feature an extra special Q&A with directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham. Plus, there might be a familiar face or two available for a photo op. Read on for details about how to enter for your chance to win tickets.

In 1989, Park introduced audiences to the titular pair of besties in the aforementioned Wallace & Gromit: A Grand Day Out. There was nothing not to love about the cheese connoisseur and inventor and his anthropomorphic beagle pal, as they quickly captured the hearts of audiences everywhere. Fast-forward more than three decades later and the pair are about to appear in their sixth film, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. The feature promises to be filled with plenty of comedic hijinks and new sticky situations that the lovable duo will find themselves in, as well as a certain villain from their past returning to get even.

‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ Screening Details

If the idea of watching Wallace and Gromit’s latest adventure in a room filled with fellow fans sounds like a winning plan to you, here’s what you need to know. The event will be held at Netflix HQ in Hollywood, so you’ll need to be in the Los Angeles area on Monday, January 6, to attend. The screening will begin at 7 pm. In addition to the film, Park and Crossingham will be joining us for a Q&A afterward, hosted by Collider’s Steve Weintraub, and will even be hanging out to sign posters. If you’re looking to boost your Instagram likes, you’ll really love this part, as the puppets used in the film will be on deck for photo ops — allowing you to get as close to meeting Wallace and Gromit as possible. Popcorn and drinks will also be available for guests.

How to Get ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ Tickets

Close

If you’re ready to join a man and his best friend on their latest adventure and meet the co-directors behind the film, you’ll want to hit this link to provide us with your email address. This is going to be an incredibly intimate event, so be sure to keep your eye on your inbox so you can RSVP as soon as we reach out. If you miss out on this one, be sure to stay tuned to Collider, as there are plenty of other opportunities on the horizon.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl arrives on Netflix on January 3.

Your changes have been saved Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl Release Date January 3, 2025 Director Nick Park Cast Reece Shearsmith , Ben Whitehead , Peter Kay , Diane Morgan , Adjoa Andoh , Lenny Henry , Muzz Khan Runtime 79 minutes Character(s) Norbot (voice) , Wallace (voice) , Chief Inspector Albert Mackintosh (voice) , Up North News Reporter (voice) , (voice) Writers Mark Burton Expand

Watch on Netflix