Feathers McGraw is one angry bird, and he's out for revenge against two of our favorite buddies in the new trailer for Netflix's highly anticipated Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl which lands on the streaming platform on January 3, 2025. In the United Kingdom, it will premiere on Christmas Day on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. It's the second feature-length outing for Wallace and Gromit following The Curse of the Were-Rabbit in 2005, the first since A Matter of Loaf and Death in 2008, and, overall, the sixth production from the geniuses at Aardman, who have once again miraculously put this together.

In the trailer, we see Wallace (played by Ben Whitehead, who takes over from the late Peter Sallis) and Gromit trying to live their quiet lives as Feathers, who was imprisoned for his attempted heist, escapes from jail. Meanwhile, Gromit starts to worry that Wallace is relying on his new-fangled inventions a bit too much and that fear soon comes to fruition when his latest toy turns against him. The movie’s official synopsis reads:

"Gromit's concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop an evil mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"

How Good Is 'Vengeance Most Fowl'?

The film has been met with universal acclaim, landing a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 36 reviews to date. Collider's Aidan Kelley thought Vengeance Most Fowl was a technical masterpiece and praised the styling of the film, the animation and music, and the impeccable characterization of the relentless Feathers McGraw in his 8-out-of-10 review. He wrote:

"From a technical level, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl sees Aardman Animation at the top of their game. The timeless style, the gorgeous animation, and the impeccable music make Wallace & Gromit's second feature film a gleeful experience from start to finish. It doesn't reinvent the wheel or do something particularly bold and unique like The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, but it also isn't really trying to. This is a straightforward family-friendly adventure that is simply effective and effectively simple."

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl premieres on Netflix on January 3, 2025. Watch the new trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.