After making us wait for at least two years, Aardman Animation Studios is finally making it clear that the wait is almost over. Today, the studio unveiled the first trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, the feature film that comes nearly 20 years after we went to movie theaters to check out Oscar winner Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. In the new story, a new invention called "Norbot" will spin out of control as soon as it is released into the world by Wallace (now voiced by Ben Whitehead). The movie is set to premiere on January 3, 2025, and it will feature the dramatic return of an iconic bird.

As we could expect, the trailer for the new stop-motion movie underscores that some of the franchise's best moments come from the absurdities that the story escalates to. This time, Wallace's new invention goes haywire, and he has to handle a PR nightmare when journalists start labeling him an "evil inventor." The "Nifty Odd-jobbing Robot" was supposed to be the ultimate garden gnome, but its malfunction makes it a dangerous weapon that throws Gromit into an adventure of epic proportions

The trailer also proposes the question: who could have sabotaged Wallace's invention? The answer comes when an organ starts getting played louder and louder with the ominous Toccata and Fugue in D Minor and iconic villain Feathers McGraw reveals himself to the audience. Fresh out of prison and back to the franchise after a 30-year absence, the evil penguin is set to come back to haunt Wallace and Gromit and exact his revenge. Will he defeat the duo this time? We'll have to wait until 2025 to find out.

Will a Clay Shortage Shutdown Aardman Animations?

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is a highly anticipated sequel because not only are the characters incredibly popular, but also because the excellent reception of the 2005 movie — it stands tall at a 95% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes — made fans eager for more Wallace & Gromit adventures. Fans started to worry that the new movie might end up being Aardman Animation Studios' swan song after reports suggested that the company's clay stock was ending. However, the company has since issued an official statement assuring fans that "there is absolutely no need to worry" about their clay stock, and they will continue to make their iconic productions.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is co-directed by Emmy nominee Merlin Crossingham, who previously worked as an animator in Chicken Run, and Nick Park, a four-time Oscar winner who directed the previous installment and several Wallace & Gromit short films. Park also pens the screenplay along with Mark Burton (Madagascar, Shaun the Sheep Movie).

Netflix is set to debut Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl on January 3, 2025. You can check out the trailer above.