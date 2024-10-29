Vengeance Most Fowl, the latest chapter in the Wallace & Gromit film series, only debuted about 48 hours ago, and unsurprisingly, everyone loves it, including critics. The comedy has now earned a major achievement as Digital Spy reports that it has secured a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, Vengeance Most Fowl premiered at the American Film Institute on Sunday, October 27, but U.K. fans will get to see it this Christmas when it’s aired live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Later, on January 3, 2025, the film will launch on Netflix, becoming available internationally.

As fans know, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is the second feature-length of the franchise, following The Curse of the Were-Rabbit in 2005 and, overall, the sixth production. It is the first since A Matter of Loaf and Death in 2008 and marks the return of Feathers McGraw, the villainous penguin who debuted in the 1993 installment, The Wrong Trousers. The movie’s official synopsis reads:

Gromit's concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop an evil mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

‘Vengeance Most Fowl’ Has No Fault In Its Cast & Characters

Vengeance Most Fowl features an entirely enchanting cast, including Ben Whitehead as Wallace, who takes over from the late Peter Sallis, who passed away in 2017. Additionally, Peter Kay reprises his role as PC Mackintosh from The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, while Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Muzz Khan, and Lenny Henry complete the cast.

In Collider’s review of the pic, the entire cast of characters is described as “entertaining, funny, and lovable as they've ever been,” with Gromit being “one of the best silent protagonists in animation history.” The review further pinpoints the character that makes Vengeance Most Fowl such an epic watch:

“The real scene-stealer of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is, fittingly enough, master thief Feathers McGraw — the fan-favorite antagonist that was first introduced in The Wrong Trousers. With an even more basic design than Gromit, this penguin master of disguise has even less to work with, and yet, he's still just as compelling and hysterical a character, if not more so. The film's brilliant decision to portray McGraw as an intimidating villain makes the already funny idea of an evil penguin even more entertaining.”

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl premieres on Netflix on January 3, 2025.