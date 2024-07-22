While he may not have ever attained the same level of fame as contemporaries like Kevin Costner or Denzel Washington, Wallace Shawn is an amazing character actor who has appeared in more great movies than almost any other living performer. Shawn’s filmography consists of underrated independent films, all-time great comedies, and some of the most popular Pixar movies ever made. Although he’s been active since the late 1970s, Shawn continues to add exciting new projects to his resume.

Shawn deserves more credit for just how much he can add to a film, even if it was already almost perfect. Even though he often appears in a film for a limited capacity, Shawn is the type of actor who elevates every single film that he appears in, and can transform into a multitude of different characters. Here are the best Wallace Shawn movies.

10 ‘The Bedroom Window’ (1987)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

The Bedroom Window is an underrated homage to the work of Alfred Hitchcock that features one of Shawn’s greatest scene stealing performances. Curtis Hanson’s underrated 1987 neo-noir mystery follows the young heartthrob Terry Lambert (Steve Guttenberg), who reports witnessing an assault when he is spending an evening with his secret lover (Isabelle Hupert). Shawn appears as a particularly incentivized prosecuting attorney who grills Lambert in court for the discrepancies in his testimony.

Shawn perfectly captures the frustration of a legal professional who is tired of witnesses making false statements. He steals the film in just a few brief moments, putting more pressure on Terry to clear his name as he searches for the truth behind what he thinks may have happened. While it’s largely a serious film, Shawn adds just the right notes of comedy to ensure that the film honors Hitchcock’s notorious sense of humor.

9 ‘Maggie’s Plan’ (2015)

Directed by Rebecca Miller

Maggie’s Plan is a severely underrated romantic comedy that featured a particularly memorable cameo from Shawn. Rebecca Miller’s 2015 film centers on the young woman Maggie (Greta Gerwig), who tries to reunite the divorced couple John (Ethan Hawke) and Georgette (Julianne Moore) after she fears that she disrupted their relationship. Shawn has a brief appearance as the literary agent Kliegler, a particularly pretentious member of the “intellectual” society in New York that Georgette and John belong to.

Considering that Shawn started his career appearing in many New York comedies and theater productions, it makes sense for him to pop up in a modern film that takes place in his old stomping grounds. Although Miller manages to modernize the themes regarding gender dynamics and literary integrity, there’s an old-fashioned quality to Maggie’s Plan that makes it feel in line with many of Shawn’s earlier projects.

8 ‘Southland Tales’ (2007)

Directed by Richard Kelly