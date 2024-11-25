Among the characters that DC fans are looking forward to meeting in James Gunn’s new DCU is returning favorite Amanda Waller. The character, played by Viola Davis in features like The Suicide Squad and John Cena-led Peacemaker Season 1, is among the most formidable characters in the DCU — and without any superpowers to boot. Amanda Waller is headstrong and evil and will go to any extent to see her missions completed and fans are anticipating another strong run for the character in the upcoming series.

While the Waller series was announced with the Gods and Monsters slate in May last year by Gunn, however, the updates on the series have been sparse since. While there’s a lot of buzz around David Corenswet’s turn as Superman and Cena’s Peacemaker Season 2, which recently wrapped for the actor, the first entry in the new DCU is the animated Creature Commandos series. Part of the cast is Steve Agee, who is returning to reprise the role of John Economos. The actor recently gave a positive update about the Waller series to ScreenRant. Agee revealed that the show is still in the scripting stage, divulging:

"I think they're still doing scripts, so there's no set time yet, and James won't start something until he's absolutely happy with the scripts and they're they're ready to go. So once they're ready, I'm sure he'll announce a start time — as an actor who loves to work, it can't happen soon enough, though, for me!"

What To Expect From ‘Waller’?

As it was previously revealed, Waller will be set between Peacemaker Season 1 and 2. The last time we saw Amanda Waller, she was grappling with the consequences of her daughter exposing her duplicitous actions surrounding Project Butterfly and Task Force X to the world. So, in the upcoming series, we can expect Waller to be operating at her highest level, and all bets will be off. Given we know that she seeks revenge on anyone who crosses her, no matter how slight. It’ll be intriguing to see how Amanda will react when it’s her daughter in the crosshairs, and she can no longer hide behind the pretext of national security. How far will she go to clear her name?

No release date or window has been revealed for Waller.