For those familiar with the DC universe, they know that Amanda Waller is one of the most ruthless, cold, and dangerous characters in the entire universe. Even in a world full of aliens, time travelers, and crazy billionaires dressed in Bat-Suits, Waller is a force to be reckoned with. For that reason, the character has had many iterations in different media played by various actors, including CCH Pounder in Justice League Unlimited (and most of the Batman games), Pam Grier in Smallville, Angela Bassett in Green Lantern, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson in Arrow. While each of these iterations has been slightly different, the new series Waller, starring Viola Davis, is sure to not only let us deep-dive into who Amanda Waller is but also connect us to many possible heroes in what will become the new DC universe. This new series is a spin-off of both Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad. It will follow Waller in her role as the director of ARGUS, which for those who are curious has stood for four different things throughout its history.

Without further ado, here's everything we know about the upcoming DCU series.

Waller will be part of Chapter One, “Gods and Monsters”, of the DC universe. This chapter has an estimated release window of 2025-2027, which includes shows such as Booster Gold, Paradise Lost, Lanterns, and Creature Commandos. Along with the rest of these shows Waller will be releasing on HBO Max, where the vast majority of DC content is finding its home.

Who Are the Cast and Creators of Waller?

As should be no surprise for those who remember Waller in Peacemaker or Suicide Squad, Viola Davis will be returning to play the titular character. So far there have not been any other releases in terms of the other characters in the show, but it would not be surprising to see any of the living squad members occasionally appear. We may also get to see a few flashbacks concerning how Waller became director, but that is just speculation at this point.

Other than Viola Davis, we know of several other producers who will be working on the show. Those include James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new overall heads for DC content, and Christal Henry, who worked on the 2019 Watchmen series. All the producers involved have a long history of working with comic book characters, which is a good sign for the upcoming series. Christal Henry will also be writing an undisclosed amount of the series along with Jeremy Carver, who worked on Doom Patrol. While no official rating has been released or even projected by the studio, it seems likely that this series will continue to feature plenty of mature content, just like the other projects Waller has been featured in. After all, you can't do a show about the woman who made the Suicide Squad without it being on the darker side.

So How Does Waller Connect to Other DCU Projects?

For the moment details on the upcoming series are quite light. As for the timeline, Gunn said “We’re using the same actors; this is a continuation of Peacemaker, I’m working on Superman, so we can’t do Peacemaker Season 2. We’re working on Waller in between.” Nevertheless, Amanda Waller is one of the most iconic characters in the entire universe, and with the upcoming Batman-related projects we can expect this show to have a high likelihood of crossovers with other content. While we may have at least another two years before this next show comes out, you can count on Collider to cover all the rest of the details as they become available.