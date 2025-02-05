When it comes to the zombie sub-genre, there's no film as iconic as Dawn of the Dead. George A. Romero’s first Night of the Living Dead sequel premiered in 1978 before getting a wider release in 1979. With a colorful group of memorable characters, buckets of blood and a killer location, it has been terrorizing audiences for almost 50 years. Even though malls across the United States have been facing hard times in the last decade due to the growing presence of online shopping, the famous mall from Dawn of the Dead has remained operational all these years later. Now, it's been learned that Monroeville Mall is under new management.

Reported by Pittsburgh’s Action News 4, the Monroeville Mall in Monroeville, Pennsylvania has been purchased by Walmart, and they will manage it with Cypress Equities. The popular retail chain said in a statement to Action News 4, “Walmart did purchase the Monroeville Mall and is very interested in being part of any future redevelopment of this site. Walmart is working with Cypress on mall operations and potential redevelopment of the site.” Going off that, together they would, “re-imagine Monroeville Mall into a new retail and commercial destination.” Their “major redevelopment” would focus on “retail and entertainment, restaurants, residential, hospitality, office and public spaces.” Cypress CEO Chris Maguire would add, “We’ll talk to the local community. We’ll do focus groups, studies. We’ll do our higher-level demographic/psychographic analysis to figure out who is living there, and then we can match that with a retail database to say where are the voids.” The overall deal was worth $34 million.

Location, Location, Location is Everything When Fighting the Undead