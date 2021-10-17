Walt Disney Animation Studios is celebrating its sixtieth feature film this year, and to celebrate, the studio has released a new video on the day of their 98th anniversary, celebrating the groundbreaking and adored projects that have carried them through an entire century and made them beloved in the hearts of millions.

Set to a sweeping score, the video — posted by the company’s official Twitter — showcases the title cards for each and every animated film released since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs changed film forever in 1937. From classics like Fantasia, Dumbo, and Cinderella, to oft-forgotten projects like Make Mine Music and Saludos Amigos, fans can watch Disney’s history evolve in just over ninety seconds, from the first studio to ever produce a full-length animated film to making historic strides in animation with films like Beauty and the Beast and Tangled.

And, to wrap it all up and continue their longstanding legacy, the video finishes with the studio introducing their newest project — Encanto, Walt Disney Animation’s landmark sixtieth film, set to premiere in theaters on November 24.

“On this day in 1923, Walt Disney Animation Studios was founded,” the tweet reads. “Join us as we welcome our 60th animated motion picture, #Encanto.”

Encanto, featuring the voices of Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Wilmer Valderrama, is the latest in a long line of new projects for Walt Disney Animation, who show no signs of stopping even as they celebrate their centennial.

The film is a long way from the Alice Comedies produced by the studio — then called the Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio — when it was founded in October of 1923, a true showcase of the breakthroughs and constant envelope-pushing the company has become famous for as it enters what fans can only hope will be another hundred years of filmmaking.

While fans wait in anticipation for Encanto when it premieres on November 24, they can check out Walt Disney Animation’s entire catalogue of projects, from Snow White all the up to Raya and the Last Dragon, on Disney+ now. Check out the studio’s full video below:

