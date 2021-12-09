“The director makes the movie; the producer gets the movie made.” That’s the handiest shorthand for explaining the two roles I’ve found. Of course, it gets more complicated in the details. Producer credits can become an easy but meaningless way to appease vanity. A major studio can dictate or micromanage how both jobs are done. And who serves as the guiding creative vision for a film depends greatly on who’s producing and who’s directing. A Guillermo del Toro or Akira Kurosawa will leave a very definite mark on anything they make, but no one thinks of Mary Poppins as a Robert Stevenson film, or The Jungle Book as a Woolie Reitherman movie – they are Walt Disney pictures.

The studio system of classic Hollywood naturally favored creative producers and studio heads over directors, but hardly any producer left so tangible a mark on his films as Walt Disney. Even now, when the notion of a “house style” at the other major studios is nonexistent, Walt’s penchants for fantasy, nature, musical comedy, and an optimistic view on the world still permeate Disney animation and a fair portion of their live action output released under Walt’s signature. He was a meticulous producer, pouring over every frame of film in the early days and retaining a photographic memory for script details until the end of his life. While a director working for Disney might get a free hand in filming, Walt inserted himself deeply into the preproduction process, designing pictures with the director through storyboards, and he would hold his directors to those plans even when it cost him money. “He would then come back very solidly in the editing,” Stevenson reported to Richard Hubler in 1968. His biographers Bob Thomas and Michael Barrier independently judged that Walt favored directors who took orders over anyone with a strong vision, to the point of underrating the job. When his son-in-law Ron Miller showed an interest in directing, Walt dissuaded him; it was more important to have a producer trained in preparing a picture in the Disney style than a director who could make it.

It’s surprising, then, to learn that when Walt first came to Hollywood in 1923, what he really wanted to do was direct. His Laugh-O-Gram animation company in Kansas City had gone bust, and according to Thomas, Walt felt he was too late to compete with the top animators headquartered in New York City. Instead, Walt went around the studios in Hollywood, trying to parlay his time in Kansas into a feature directing job. He wasn’t without experience. Though Laugh-O-Gram was a tiny outfit of carefree young men, Walt did act as director for all their output, which included directing the live action segments of the series pilot “Alice’s Wonderland.” Occasionally, he’d hustle additional work by making newsreels, advertisements, and an educational film for a local dentist.

This meagre resume didn’t win over anyone inside the studios, and Walt went back into the cartoon business. His directorial ambitions were still achieved, in a way: he continued to serve as director for both the live action and animation of the Alice Comedies. When the series ran its course by 1927, and the Disney studio moved on to Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Walt remained the primary director, though he occasionally co-directed with his friend and chief animator Ub Iwerks. The pair of them took animation by storm when they helmed “Steamboat Willie” and launched the career of Mickey Mouse. But once the studio reached the big leagues, Walt was quick to give up the director’s chair. According to Disney A to Z by Disney archivist Dave Smith, he directed thirteen more Mickeys and four Silly Symphony cartoons over 1929 and 1930 before “retiring.”

It’s tempting, in watching Walt’s cartoon shorts, to expect something astounding. After all, these are the films personally directed by one of the towering names in movies. But in the 1920s, Walt was in his twenties, almost entirely self-taught, and working with scant resources. Animation itself was still in a primitive state, relegated to a supplemental feature on a theater program. The New York cartoonists who so intimidated Walt in 1923 don’t look so far ahead of him in hindsight; most American cartoons of the decade were simple exhibitions for sight gags and, later, musical frolics. Major leaps forward in storytelling, character, tonal range, and artistic achievement would come in the 1930s, thanks in no small part to Walt’s efforts – as a producer.

With all those qualifiers set: Walt Disney was a competent director, not a great one. Visually, there isn’t a whole lot to distinguish Walt’s cartoons from the ones directed by Iwerks, or Wilfred Jackson, or anyone else who helmed a Mickey in the early years. One recurring gimmick they all used but that Walt seemed particularly fond of: to sell perspective, the opening of the cartoons often moves from black to an extreme close-up on a character’s back as they retreat from the “camera” into a crowded wide shot. In chase or action sequences, characters will often come toward camera, distorting in close-up, providing a similar illusion of depth. It’s a nice effect, and a tall order for animators in the days before computers or the multiplane camera; the backgrounds would have to be animated with the character if both were in motion. But Walt always executed it with the characters facing forward and centered in the frame, a very basic blocking, and often played on a loop for just a few seconds too long.

A fan of vaudeville and silent comedy since boyhood, Walt built up a large catalogue of popular gags, and his comedy instincts owe much to those early influences. Anyone who grew up watching old cartoons or movie comedies will have at least an unconscious feel for the rhythm and timing of this sort of humor. It’s so familiar all these years later that the gags play as charming or tedious in turns, but they’re rarely funny. They worked back in the day, however; critics of the time loved noting the number of gags and the laughs they brought on.

Walt’s greatest strength as a director may have been his synchronization of picture to music (or the other way around, in the early days of recording). He wasn’t nearly as precise as a director like Warner Bros. Friz Freleng, but he regularly achieved fairly tight and pleasing melding of animation to sound. It’s the quality of that melding that set “Steamboat Willie” apart in 1929; other sound cartoons had come before, but none were fully synchronized or as sophisticated in incorporating the soundtrack into the action on screen. Sound also necessitated using exposure sheets to time the animation, making the director a stronger force in the animation process. Exposure sheets led to the first argument between Walt and Iwerks, according to Thomas; Iwerks didn’t like giving up control of timing. But films like “The Skeleton Dance” make a good case for Walt’s handle on the matter. His last Mickey Mouse, “The Cactus Kid,” shows more story structure, character acting, and visual flair along with good timing, and it seems a pity Walt stopped directing on a film that suggests he was just getting into the swing of it.

There doesn’t seem to be any one reason why Walt gave up personally directing cartoons. Even by 1930, the popularity of the films and the workload of the studio were both growing; it may have been a necessity that he concentrate on his role as producer. For a hands-on man who loved control, transitioning into a more supervisory role could be frustrating. In interviews, he stressed the importance of his new work coordinating talents, while staying as active as possible in the story and production end of his cartoons. His unit directors were peppered with directorial “suggestions” they knew were best followed, even when they disagreed. And it turned out that Walt wasn’t ready to surrender to a full-time producer’s life just yet. When planning began in earnest for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1934, Barrier writes that Walt was tempted to direct the film himself, and as a trial run, he decided to direct his first short since 1930.

Based on the legend of King Midas, “The Golden Touch” premiered in 1935, the fiftieth Silly Symphony. Time (and begrudging former employees) exaggerated the extravagance of Walt’s comeback, painting it as a top secret affair that demanded the efforts of every top animator in the studio at absurd cost overruns. Its actual price tag was well within range of other Silly Symphonies, and Walt took only two animators for his film. It was kept out of sight until its preview screening in Glendale. According to director Jack Kinney, “all personnel to see what Walt had wrought. He had wrought a bomb! ‘The Golden Touch’ laid a great big golden egg.” Disney legends Frank Thomas and Ollie Johnston, just beginning their animation careers at the time, noted that “no one in the theater laughed” at key punchlines. The film came, went, and was allegedly a banned topic of conversation around Walt.

“The Golden Touch” is one of the few cartoon shorts Walt directed that’s available on Disney+. It’s not a terrible film. The music is catchy, there’s some nice broad emoting by King Midas, and it boasts a chilling golden take on the Grim Reaper. But it isn’t very good either. The character design and music suggest a silly take on the legend is in store, but many of the gags aren’t comedic so much as they are Midas just having fun with his new power. When it starts to backfire on him, the action on screen is fairly straight, but the dialogue is frivolous. The film is also heavy on long takes and straight ahead staging, making for inoffensive but unremarkable visuals. The greatest weakness of the cartoon is that King Midas and the imp Goldie, the only other character, leave almost no impression.

Thomas and Johnston noted that flaw in their books on animation, written after retirement. Back in 1935, animator Johnny Cannon dared to send Walt a memo on how “The Golden Touch” could have been better. Walt sent a gracious reply back, quoted by Barrier: “Some of the thoughts expressed sound very good and might have helped considerably…[h]owever, at this stage it is too late. I know the picture is not good…it is unfortunate that we missed on MIDAS as I felt that it had possibilities…[a]bout the best thing we can do at this stage is to profit by our mistakes in the making of future pictures.” Throughout his life and career, Walt preferred striking into new territory over looking back, especially when looking back involved missteps. He never revisited “The Golden Touch,” or the challenge of directing – unless it was directing his directors.

