The Big Picture Iron Studios' statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse is a must-have collectible, paying homage to animation's legacy.

Limited to 500 pieces worldwide, this meticulously designed statue captures the essence of Disneyland's iconic duo seated on the green bench.

Celebrate Disney's unmatched legacy with this exquisite 1/10 scale statue, available exclusively at D23, showcasing the visionary man behind it all.

When it comes to high-quality collectible statues, Iron Studios are some of the very best. Now, as part of an event exclusive for D23, they have unveiled an emotionally poignant 1/10 scale statue in light of the recent 100 years of Disney. To pay tribute to the visionary man who brought animation's biggest industry to life, Walt Disney himself is seen alongside his most famous creation, Mickey Mouse, both seated on the iconic Disneyland green bench. The level of detail given to this piece is nothing short of extraordinary, with easter eggs and homages aplenty adorning this meticulous design. From the iconic red floor of the theme park, to the base being made from the many walls of Main Street, and the accompanying legendary phrase "I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing — that it was all started by a mouse," no stone was left unturned.

For Disney lovers, this statue is the perfect addition to any collection, especially in light of the recent celebrations. The statue is available in a limited run of 500 pieces worldwide, with it sculpted and hand-painted in the 1/10 scale. Iron Studios' incredibly consistent high standard of craftsmanship is on display yet again, with fans and collectors visiting D23 at Anaheim from August 9 to 11 able to acquire this unique statue firsthand.

Disney's Legacy is Unmatched at the Current Box Office

A statue of this elegance is the perfect way to commemorate the legacy of animation's most important figure. Walt Disney's iconic vision paved the way for one of cinema's greatest brands, which has, today, upheld that legacy with a dominant Box Office run. In 2024, the very best financial triumphs have been assets of Disney, led by the incredible Inside Out 2, which currently sits on over $1.5 billion globally. However, there is another challenger ready to try and take the throne in the form of Deadpool and Wolverine, another project under the Disney banner.

Both of these works are examples of Disney's continued success in the hearts and minds of every generation. None of this would have been possible without the man who started it all and his genius idea to anthropomorphize a mouse. He may have passed away almost 60 years ago, but there isn't a single decision at Disney that doesn't feel somewhat made with Walt in mind.

A beautiful Iron Studios figure of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse is available to attendees at the current D23. Make sure to stay tuned to Collider for plenty of other D23 content, and head to theaters now to catch Disney's latest blockbuster, Deadpool and Wolverine.

