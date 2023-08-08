The Big Picture Animated shorts were an essential part of the Walt Disney Company's history, launching iconic characters and providing a laboratory for new animation techniques.

Animated shorts haven't been The Walt Disney Company's bread and butter since the 1940s, but they've always loomed large in the company's history. They were all that Walt Disney and his artists made for years. They launched the career of Mickey Mouse, gave Disney its first runaway hit song, and gave Walt a laboratory for new techniques and approaches to animation even after he shifted his focus to feature films. At a crossroads in his career as a producer, tempted to chart more offbeat artistic endeavors, Walt planned to use one short for an unlikely meeting of mustaches. He and famed artist Salvador Dalí were going to take a surrealist journey through time, love, and baseball in an elaborate production set to the Mexican folk song Destino.

But artistic laboratories still aren't hard science, and creative chemistry isn't predictable. Destino never got further than a few seconds into animation before its makers walked away from it. Walt's nephew Roy E. Disney's picking up the pieces decades after the fact and seeing Destino across the finish line has become one of the more lauded efforts of Disney animation from the 2000s. But in addition to its artistic merits, Destino had a surprising role to play in Roy's boardroom battles with CEO Michael Eisner.

I’ve long entertained something of a conspiracy theory about Roy and Eisner's successor, Bob Iger. You see, many of the hallmarks of Disney as we now know it – the major acquisitions, the hyper-aggressive pushing of brands, shuttering 2D animation, and the incessant live-action remakes that Eisner was floating as early as 2002 – kicked into high gear around the turn of the decade from the aughts to the 2010s. That was also when Roy – an outspoken opponent of many of those things – died. Could Iger have been waiting out the elderly Roy's time? Like all conspiracy theories, mine is short on facts and long on assumption and coincidence. But Iger would have had good reason not to upset the Disney family’s last prince of the blood working in the company. After all, he’d already ousted two of Iger’s predecessors. And the completion of Destino helped drive one of those campaigns.

What Is 'Destino' About?

Destino was, for decades, one of the many might-have-been projects of Walt Disney’s career. Flush with the success of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and impassioned by the experience of making Fantasia, Walt was determined to take animation to new heights. To that end, he pursued a number of unusual collaborations in the 1940s with a range of artists from Aldous Huxley to Marc Connolly.

One of these efforts was with Salvador Dalí, who had only been in America a handful of years at that point. Dalí and Walt met at a party hosted by Jack Warner and fell into an easy friendship that lasted the rest of Walt’s life. His invitation to Dalí to make an animated short devoted to surrealism delighted the painter, who was as excited to extend his artistic reach as Walt was to extend animation’s boundaries. The two settled on the song Destino as a starting point, recorded a version of the song for their needs, and entered production in 1946, though Dalí’s direct collaborator on the short was Disney story artist John Hench.

Friends though they were, Dalí and Walt’s artistic sensibilities did not gel easily. Walt had ceded initial story development to his partner, who had a mortal woman and the god of time pursuing a tragic romance. But just who the figures were and what they were doing wasn’t Dalí’s primary focus. He was more interested in a dreamlike exploration of life and time. Walt liked straightforward narratives with clear characters, and he saw “Destino” as a love story. Wild swings in the storyboards, like a sudden focus on baseball as a metaphor for “the regard of the universe,” confused him.

Work continued despite the gap between visions, with Dalí and Hench producing some 200 pieces of artwork and a small piece of surrealist animation. But if artistic differences clouded “Destino’s” production, financial realities killed it. The 1940s was one of the bleakest in the Disney studio’s history. Expensive bombs, lost markets, and an animators’ strike frustrated many of Walt’s hopes, “Destino” among them. Fantasia’s underperformance also soured him on aiming too high with animation. He and Dalí continued to socialize away from work, but they never revisited “Destino” in their lifetimes once it was mothballed.

Why Did Roy E. Disney Revive 'Destino'?

Roy E. Disney had a complicated relationship with his Uncle Walt. His father, Roy O. Disney, was Walt’s big brother, lifelong business partner, and closest friend. As an adult, Roy loved sharing how, when he was sick with chicken pox, Walt told him an early version of Pinocchio to cheer him up, a performance so dazzling that young Roy found the finished film a letdown. And when he came to work at the Disney studio, Roy went to the creative end – Walt’s territory – rather than the business end, which his father saw too.

But as close as Walt and Roy Sr. were, they fought constantly over studio affairs, and Roy Sr. worried that his son would be singled out for harsh treatment by Walt. Roy himself maintained that his uncle treated him like any other writer-producer – not that such treatment from the notoriously tough and exacting Walt Disney was a walk in the park. Others have suggested deeper resentments on Roy’s part that he left unsaid in public.

Whatever he might have thought about his uncle as a boss, Roy recognized his brilliance. During his years as chairman of the animation department and vice chairman of the board, Roy devoted considerable energies to promoting and protecting the family legacy through interviews, TV, and home video documentaries, and contentious battles over marketing, rejecting the phrase “branding” as fit for cattle, not characters. He also revived several of his uncle’s aborted projects.

The most ambitious of these was Fantasia 2000, an attempt to realize Walt’s dream of the original Fantasia as a perpetual animated concert. During that film's production, one of the introductory speeches was designed as a recount of unrealized Disney projects. Roy, who grew up on the studio lot and knew about Destino, wanted to include some of Dalí’s artwork. But there was a problem: per the contract drawn up between the artist and the studio, Dalí’s art for Destino could only be considered Disney’s property if Destino was finished. Until then, its use was a potentially expensive, and legally dangerous, affair.

How Did Roy E. Disney Finish 'Destino'?

Image via Disney

Alerted to the legal situation, Roy quickly inquired about finishing his uncle’s dabble in surrealism. Fortunately, John Hench was still alive and working at Disney, so he could be called upon to explain the aims behind the concept art. Dominique Monféry, a longtime animator at Disney’s Paris studio, was recruited as director and allowed to assemble a small team of local artists. But a fresh roadblock was Roy’s deteriorating relationship with an increasingly micromanaging Michael Eisner. Besides their conflicting visions for Disney as a company, Eisner’s assessment of Roy’s creative instincts after Fantasia 2000’s underperformance was scathing.

Roy was undeterred by such dismissal. He'd worked for his hypercritical uncle, endured mocking as the "idiot nephew" by rival executives in the 1970s, and put up with Jeffrey Katzenberg. Seeing no reason to go all the way to the CEO over one short subject, he and his team went ahead with “Destino” without clearing it with the big boss. They had enough on their plate trying to figure out where Dalí was going with the short, even with Hench as a consultant; Dalí’s storyboards weren’t numbered and the soundtrack was noticeably aged. But the proper sequence was eventually deciphered and, working primarily with pencils, Monféry and his crew delivered the film. The original recording, after some debate, was retained. In 2003, four years after Fantasia 2000 and 58 years after Walt and Dalí first tried to work together, Destino premiered at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

The finished film, re-boarded by Monféry to reinterpret the original art in more narrative terms, still owes more to Dalí’s vision than Walt’s. There is a love story present throughout all seven minutes, but it’s heavily abstracted, more an aspect of the artwork than a narrative the art is meant to support. The animators, seeking to replicate Dalí’s painting style, eschewed outlines and developed a two-level technique to create shadows that retained fill light as the characters move through surrealistic landscapes and objects. Their movement varies from staccato strobing to fluid melding with the backgrounds, to try and convey Dalí’s theme of time. Hench’s original fragment of animation, a bizarre march of two turtle shells with grotesque faces, was incorporated into the ending, an ambiguous merging of the male and female figures. In the way of dreams and surrealism, Destino is malleable, bizarre, and probably impossible to make logical sense of, but it’s also beautiful and provocative. And it more than fulfills Walt’s dream of pushing the boundaries of animation.

John Hench was pleased with the finished film. The Academy nominated Destino for an Oscar. It’s been incorporated into Dalí exhibits in museums around the world. Through the production, the Disney studio came into clear ownership of the lucrative paintings and drawings done for the film. Roy Disney judged it the most important piece of work he was ever directly involved with. But when he sat down with the Television Academy Foundation, he also stressed the joy that making Destino brought him. “If you wanna know what really gets me excited, that’s the fun of what we do,” he said.

Michael Eisner Wasn’t Happy With 'Destino'

Image via Disney

Unfortunately, Roy’s decision to forgo executive approval for Destino, and several other shorts tied in one way or another to his Fantasia plans, came back to bite him. When Eisner got wind of the projects, he was livid. Never mind the acclaim, the reviving of part of the studio legacy, or the fact that the $1 million short had freed up at least $10 million of art that Disney could profit by; it was done without Eisner’s say-so.

Roy’s response was a contemptuous “So what?” “It was ridiculous,” he complained later, “to get dressed down for making the company some money and giving it a little prestige.” The Destino blow-up became one of Roy’s ready examples of Eisner’s stifling control and wrongheaded vision for the company. And when Roy was “asked” to resign and responded with his Save Disney campaign in 2004, Destino was on hand to show the press what Roy’s vision of Disney could create, as opposed to what was happening at the time under Eisner.

Not that Roy was jockeying for the top job himself, or even had a ready candidate for CEO. His own given ambition was to produce films. But his zeal for protecting his family's legacy, whether it was by completing abandoned dream projects or duking it out with executives, clearly helped him in the latter cause. Signs of his dedication like Destino inspired a record number of shareholders to heed Roy's concerns about Eisner, compelled Bob Iger to settle with Roy after taking over as CEO, and inspired this writer to cook up a theory for Iger's convenient timing on decisions that could have put him in conflict with the last Disney standing. And it produced one amazing short.