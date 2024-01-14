The Big Picture Teacher's Pet is a refreshingly weird animated movie that sets itself apart from other Disney films of the 2000s.

The unconventional animation style of Teacher's Pet embraces the unreal and allows for zany visual gags and unique character designs.

Despite not being a box office success, Teacher's Pet showcases lively musical numbers and captures a more classic "Disney" feel compared to other animated titles of its time.

Disney’s animated ventures were in a rough patch in the 2000s. The outfit that had earlier delivered Aladdin and The Lion King to the world was now responsible for films like Home on the Range and Dinosaur. Box office bombs were common for the studio while Disney executives were brewing up a contentious relationship with the only Mouse House animation division (Pixar) producing hits for the studio. Even cheaply-made animated titles made outside of Walt Disney Animation Studios weren’t very profitable for the outfit. In that particular class of movies was a January 2004 release adapted from a popular Disney Channel cartoon about a dog who dresses up like a human boy to attend his adolescent owner’s elementary school.

Teacher's Pet wasn't very successful at the box office, grossing just $6.4 million in North America, the second-worst gross for any 2004 movie released in over 2,000 theaters. For comparison’s sake, Shrek 2 opened the same year and made $441 million in North America, meaning Teacher's Pet made just 1.5% of that year's biggest animated title. These were all dismal numbers that made Teacher’s Pet another box office bomb for a studio well-versed in disappointment in this era of its history. 20 years later, though, Teacher’s Pet has endured as a shockingly sturdy animated adventure with more virtues than other higher-profile animated Disney titles from the same era. The public may have rejected it in 2004, but Teacher’s Pet had way more to offer than, say, Home on the Range or Chicken Little.

‘Teacher’s Pet’ Is Very Weird and That’s a Good Thing

The greatest asset of Teacher’s Pet is that this is one weird animated movie, a welcome contrast to the straight-laced storytelling tendencies of animated Disney movies in this era. Certain Walt Disney Animation Studios projects like Dinosaur typically had ultra-serious tones with no room for humanity or creative spontaneity. Meanwhile, the various DisneyToon Studios sequels dominating home video shelves (and even certain movie theater screens in the case of titles like Return to Neverland) were strictly committed to mimicking the narratives of their predecessors, just in reverse. Now Ariel has a daughter who wants to go to the ocean, Lady and the Tramp have a kid who wants to be a stray, on and on these titles went. There were few surprises here, even by the narrative standards of animated Disney movies aimed at toddlers.

Teacher’s Pet, meanwhile, opted to take the premise of its source material to the next level by having Spot Helperman (Nathan Lane) discover a scientist in Florida who can permanently turn him into a human being. This is already an oddball premise for an animated kid's movie, but things take an extra turn for the surreal once Spot and his owner Leonard (Shaun Fleming) meet up with Dr. Ivan Krank (Kelsey Grammer), who proceeds to transform Spot into a human man. This is where Bill and Cheri Steinkellner's screenplay takes a twist, as Spot, thanks to the aging process of dogs, doesn't become a boy Leonard's age but rather an adult man. Now taking on the identity of Scott Manly-Manning, Spot eventually garners the romantic affection of Leonard's mom, Mary Lou Helperman (Debro Jo Rupp). Yes, this is a major motion picture in which a dog turns into a human and then almost beds the adult woman who owns him.

In all seriousness, committing to a zany plot as oddball as its animation style gives Teacher’s Pet a comedic lunacy in other animated Disney films of this era. Other titles by the studio in the 2000s like Chicken Little were so concerned with what was popular, while all those direct-to-video sequels were stridently dedicated to being remakes of classic Disney animated features. Meanwhile, Teacher’s Pet was just interested in telling a weird story about a dog who wants to become human that spirals into chaos. It doesn’t feel quite like the other pop-culture savvy or endlessly snarky animated titles of the early 2000s and that’s a good thing. Teacher’s Pet is a 74-minute lark that has little thematic substance, but much like the superior Emperor’s New Groove from the same era of Disney history, plenty of charms in its commitment to tomfoolery.

Something else that separates Teacher’s Pet from other animated Disney films of this era? An emphasis on just getting good comedic actors for the main characters rather than chasing the lies of Roseanne Barr or John Travolta for the sake of having a big name in the cast. Voice-over veterans like Lane, Grammer, and David Ogden Stiers dominate the cast and give lively performances in a script that really allows all these performers to indulge in their zaniest impulses. True, a few of these performers were massive names in the early 2000s, but more importantly, they fit their characters to a tee. Compared to the drab voice work present in Dinosaur or Home on the Range, it’s especially easy to appreciate Teacher’s Pet aiming for actors who fit their characters above all else.

‘Teacher’s Pet’ Was a Refreshing Change for Disney

During this time, Walt Disney Animation Studios wasn’t just coming up short in the screenplays for its movies. The animation of its various titles also left much to be desired. Dinosaur, for instance, leaned on live-action backdrops for its prehistoric CG critters, with those backgrounds largely being vast empty spaces unpleasing to the eye. Home on the Range, meanwhile, didn’t have much in the way of interesting colors or character designs. As for Chicken Little, the visuals of the first fully CG movie from Disney’s homegrown animation house have aged incredibly poorly. Nearly two decades after Chicken Little hit theaters, the textures and environments just look embarrassingly cheap. Worst of all, many of these movies made the mistake of slavishly adhering to realism. Dinosaur went so far as to lean on backgrounds from the real world, while Chicken Little’s CG animation removed the joyous imperfections of hand-drawn animation.

Teacher’s Pet, meanwhile, was carved in the animation style of the original creator of the Teacher's Pet TV show, Gary Baseman. This man's default visual approach is to realize things in an endearingly chunky and colorful manner, with his characters typically having oval eyes, large noses, and any skin color (green, purple, blue, etc.) you can imagine. Through patterning the entire movie off these qualities, it quickly becomes apparent that realism isn't the goal here. Teacher's Pet is all the better for adhering to that, especially whenever director Timothy Björklund takes a cue from stylized visual gags echoing his uber-cartoony work on Rocko’s Modern Life. Such gags depict sights like the skin of characters peeling off while riding on a fast-moving train or a character’s eyes protruding out in great surprise.

These are the kind of images that would only be possible in hand-drawn animation and Teacher’s Pet leans into those zany possibilities, including during amusing inexplicable moments in the various musical numbers (woodland critters straight out of Snow White, for instance, are never too far away if somebody’s singing). Meanwhile, the character designs of Teacher’s Pet are delightfully absurd, from the appearance of the villainous Dr. Ivan Krank (whose bulbous head features multiple alarming red veins) to a humanoid gator whose left eye keeps popping out of its socket. How many other theatrical animated Disney movies have jokes about eyeballs that just won’t stay put? These are such strange-looking creations that don’t resemble anything else Disney put into theaters in the early 2000s. While Dinosaur and Chicken Little tried to mimic reality, Teacher’s Pet stridently embraced the unreal.

Even the songs in Teacher’s Pet aren’t all that bad and certainly better than any of the tunes in the recent Disney Animation title Wish. Their very presence in this title kept alive a tradition of animated musical cinema that Disney was abandoning in the 2000s. Titles from the Mouse House in this era, in the wake of Shrek skewering musical fairy tales, ditched musical numbers and made fun of them if they were even brought up at all. Teacher’s Pet makes a handful of jokes at the expense of musical numbers, but it’s otherwise fully committed to lively ditties like "A Boy Needs a Dog" or "I, Ivan Krank." Despite being such an oddball title in some of its narrative elements or animation style, Teacher’s Pet felt, with its songs at least, more classically “Disney” than its peers. Unfortunately, some fun songs were clearly not enough to turn Teacher’s Pet into a movie people wanted to see in the theater. But even if audiences gave it the cold shoulder in 2004, history has shown that Teacher’s Pet was a superior and more creatively daring feature than other more costly animated Disney titles from the same decade.

