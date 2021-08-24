The House of the Mouse wants you to stay healthy

Walt Disney World took another step into ensuring all its staff gets vaccinated by reaching an agreement with the Service Trades Council Union, the largest union associated with Disney. Last month, Walt Disney World had already announced vaccination would be mandatory for all salaried and non-union U.S. employees. Now, the deal with the STCU will help Walt Disney World regulate over 30.000 Disney cast members filiated with the union.

The news broke out on Twitter through an official announcement of the Local 362 union. The announcement states that Disney will require proof of vaccination by October 22, 2021. The deadline gives unionized employees two months to get fully vaccinated, more than enough time to get multiple shots from vaccines that demand it.

The statement also reveals Disney will be “hosting on-site vaccination events over the next several weeks”, so any employee can get a free shot without worrying about getting an appointment elsewhere.

Image via Disneyland Resort

Local 362 tweet also underlines that employees who fail to present proof of vaccination by the due date “will be separated from the Company with a ‘yes’ rehire status.” That means these employees won’t get fired, but they will be temporarily suspended until they get their shots.

The announcement also says that:

“Employees with medical conditions or sincerely held religious beliefs will be eligible to apply for an accommodation through a negotiated process. As of today [Monday, August 23], the Pfizer vaccine is FDA approved and is being offered by the company. Getting vaccinated is the best way for workers to protect themselves from this deadly virus.”

The arrival of a Delta variant made the number of Covid cases rise worldwide. Fearing a new lockdown and its economic impact, conventions, festivals, and even movie studios try to get ahead of the pandemic by changing their health protocols. Last July, Netflix became the first major studio to demand vaccination to all cast and crew of productions happening in the U.S., a move quickly followed by horror darling Blumhouse. Amazon Studios is also considering following the same path.

You can check Local 362’s announcement tweet below.

