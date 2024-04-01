There’s no reason to put it mildly: Breaking Bad is a contender when it comes to discussing the greatest television dramas of the 21st century so far. Across five seasons, it depicted one of the most compelling character arcs in the medium of television, seeing a rather pitiful high school chemistry teacher, Walter White, transform himself into a drug kingpin after he figured he had nothing to lose following a diagnosis of inoperable lung cancer.

Walter’s far from the only memorable character in the show, but he is its lead character, and seeing him change, rise, and fall over the course of 62 episodes is riveting. Bryan Cranston’s excellent performance is a huge factor in Walt working as well as he does as a character, but the show’s fantastic writing plays an equally large part in this. That writing can be demonstrated by running through some of Walt’s most memorable quotes, most of which highlight his flaws, complexities, and the ways he changes throughout the show. There might not be too many surprises below, but such snippets of dialogue have become iconic for good reason.

10 "If that's true, if you don't know who I am... then maybe your best course... would be to tread lightly."

"Blood Money" - Season 5, Episode 9 (2013)

Image via AMC

By the time Breaking Bad reached its final season, it had already established itself as an all-time great TV show, perhaps even making season 5B – released in 2013 – something of a victory lap. That final season was split in two, with the first eight episodes – comprising season 5A – being aired in 2012. Memorably, that half of the season ended with a cliffhanger involving Walt’s brother-in-law, Hank Schrader, finally learning about who Walter White really was.

Anyone watching Breaking Bad back in the early 2010s would’ve remembered the wait feeling like a particularly long one, but season 5B kicks off in style with “Blood Money,” inevitably having a confrontation between Walt and Hank, now that certain secrets are no longer secret. Sometimes, Walt’s attempts to sound intimidating sound a little corny or ring hollow, but retorting to Hank’s “I don’t know who you are” with a threat that ends with “Tread lightly” is effectively chilling.

9 "Nearly 600 people died on Tenerife. But do any of you even remember it at all? Any of you? I doubt it. You know why? It's because people move on. They just move on. And we will too. We will move on, and we will get past this."

"No Más" - Season 3, Episode 1 (2010)

Image via AMC

Switching up from the first episode of season 5B, “No Más” kicks off season 3, and sees Walt at his worst, at least by the standards of his pre-kingpin days. Season 2 ends with him crossing a certain line morally, letting a young woman die because it was in his interests to do so. That decision led to unforeseen consequences, with her emotionally devastated father getting distracted from his job as an air traffic controller, resulting in a massively deadly plane crash.

The school Walt works at has been shaken by this incident, and so the start of season 3 sees Walt uselessly trying to address distraught students while trying to convince himself that the accident wasn’t “that bad” (which he’d be tempted to do if he realized the inadvertent role he played in the catastrophe). There’s dark humor to be found in Walt declaring: “There were actually 53 crashes through history that are just as bad or worse,” followed by some very tone-deaf remarks about the simplicity of “moving on” from such a disaster.

8 "I got dipping sticks!"

"Caballo sin Nombre" - Season 3, Episode 2 (2010)

Image via AMC

Beyond the whole deadly plane crash thing, the start of season 3 – and especially the second episode, "Caballo sin Nombre" – also deals with the aftermath of an incident on a smaller scale: Walt’s wife, Skyler, tiring of his lies and saying she wants to separate, taking the couple’s children, Walt Jr. and newborn Holly, with her. Walt thinks he can dig his way out of the situation, but is highly mistaken, and in any event, his attempts at reconciliation are laughably shallow.

He shows up unannounced at the family house, with Skyler turning him away, even though Walt thinks his offering of pizza – and dipping sticks; can’t forget about those – will help redeem him. This is, of course, followed up with Walt memorably hurling the pizza up on the roof. It’s an episode of Walt at his lowest, but he deserves it and the ridicule that comes his way, given his lying and the chaos he played a part in causing at the end of season 2.

7 "Smoking marijuana, eating Cheetos and masturbating do not constitute 'plans' in my book."

"4 Days Out" - Season 2, Episode 9 (2009)

Image via AMC

Rewinding a bit to an episode in the second half of Breaking Bad’s second season, “4 Days Out” is one of the more flat-out entertaining and humorous episodes of the show, making it an easy one to revisit (as opposed to the more hectic and downbeat Breaking Bad episodes). Much of the episode follows Walt and Jesse on a meth-cooking misadventure in the desert, with the storyline being almost farcical in nature, given how many things go wrong.

Trying to get the whole thing going early in the episode, Walt tells Jesse to get some of the supplies they’ll need, but Jesse lazily tells Walt to do it himself because he’s “got plans.” Walt calls his bluff, and, credit where credit’s due, does have a pretty funny put-down by sarcastically retorting, “Smoking marijuana, eating Cheetos and masturbating do not constitute 'plans' in my book.”

6 "F**k you! And your eyebrows! Wipe down this!"

"Pilot" - Season 1, Episode 1 (2008)

Image via AMC

The Walt putdowns continue, this time coming from the very first episode of the show’s first season, understandably called “Pilot.” Clearly, though, Walt was still a little way away from effectively twisting the knife verbally (as he did with a defiant Jesse in “4 Days Out”), or sounding even close to intimidating (as demonstrated by the “Tread carefully” threat at the start of season 5B).

Making ends meet in his pre-drug-making days, Walt works at a car wash during the pilot episode of Breaking Bad, but snaps due to the pressure of his cancer diagnosis and unleashes on his boss, a man named Bogdan. Tired of wiping down and cleaning cars, in no uncertain terms, Walt curses Bogdan and his prominent eyebrows, haphazardly tries to trash the room he’s in, and then grabs his crotch while proclaiming “Wipe down this.” It’s one way to quit one’s job, that’s for sure.

5 "I won."

"Face Off" - Season 4, Episode 13 (2011)

Image via AMC

Not to be mixed up with the John Woo/Nicolas Cage/John Travolta masterpiece, Breaking Bad’s “Face Off” is the final episode of its fourth season, named because there’s the culmination of an extended face-off and someone’s face gets blown off. Given it ends the penultimate season of the show, and there are 16 more episodes that follow this one, it’s not much of a spoiler to say that Walt wins.

Walt himself makes this more than apparent, confidently assuring Skyler over the phone – after a series of violent/chaotic events – that he “won;” as simply put as that. It’s a credit to Cranston’s acting that he sells the line and makes it ring true in just the way it needs to. It’s not a triumphant moment necessarily, but it is one of relief, in some way, given the tension built up from Walt and Gustavo Fring clashing, and because one could argue – it’s not concrete – that Gus was more evil… well, at least until the reveal regarding Brock in literally the final shot of “Face Off.” Walt won, and maybe some viewers were happy for him, but at what cost?

4 "I watched Jane die. I was there. I watched her overdose and choke to death. I could have saved her. But I didn't."

"Ozymandias" - Season 5, Episode 14 (2013)

Image via AMC

Perhaps the cream of the crop when it comes to Breaking Bad episodes, “Ozymandias” is the third last episode of the entire show, and is the one with the highest concentration of dramatic/shocking events. Walt’s empire comes crashing down, a main character and a supporting one both die needlessly, Walt becomes permanently disowned by his wife and son, he loses most of the money he spent seasons earning, and Jesse has it even worse, with his efforts to bring Walt to justice getting thwarted.

Before he quite literally becomes a slave to a group of Neo-Nazis, Walt taunts Jesse and reveals a piece of information that he knows will hurt him more than anything else: the admittance that he “watched Jane die,” which occurred all the way back near the end of season 2. It’s one of the coldest and most brutal moments on the show that doesn’t involve an act of physical violence, and goes to show that even though Walt seems to enjoy lying more than telling the truth, he is capable of doing the latter out of spite (though some of his honesty in the series finale is a little healthier; more on that in a bit).

3 "Now, say my name."

"Say My Name" - Season 5, Episode 7 (2012)

Image via AMC

“Say My Name” is rightly considered one of Breaking Bad’s finest episodes, being the penultimate episode of season 5A and showcasing just how highly Walt thinks of himself at this stage in the series. And, to give some credit where credit’s due, the infamous line that gives the episode its name does sound cooler than most of Walt’s attempts to sound cool, with the scene becoming understandably iconic.

If you want to read Walter White and Heisenberg – his alias – as being like two different personas, then the “say my name” exchange from “Say My Name” signifies Walt wholeheartedly embracing the latter, and using it as a way to try and strike fear into a competitor. When this man realizes that Walt is indeed the notorious Heisenberg, Walt confirms as much with an equally memorable: “You’re goddamn right.”

2 "I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? No. I am the one who knocks!"

"Cornered" - Season 4, Episode 6 (2011)

Image via AMC

Season 4 of Breaking Bad’s a great slow-burn, with the final few episodes being explosive and the rest of the season largely being devoted to that building of tension. Within the show as a whole, it also sees Walt exceedingly close to finally becoming the drug kingpin he seems to be set on becoming, not quite as cold, calculating, or (occasionally) intimidating as he is in season 5, but certainly trying to hit that level.

Enter the infamous rant he directs at his wife about halfway through season 4, in the episode titled “Cornered,” where a spiel about just how tough he purportedly is concludes with, “I am the one who knocks.” It’s so ridiculous that for some, it may loop around and become cool again, even if when taken within the context of the whole series, it is a sign that Walt’s ego is becoming increasingly unchecked, and he’s more willing than ever to try and establish dominance over anyone/anything he can.

1 "I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And... I was really... I was alive."

"Felina" - Season 5, Episode 16 (2013)

Image via AMC

The excellent series finale “Felina” does not redeem Walt entirely, because such a thing would not be possible – nor feel right – coming at the end of 60+ episodes that were largely devoted to showing Walter White grow increasingly worse as a person. Facing death and having lost everything, Walt sets about trying to right some of the wrongs he committed, knowing whatever he does won’t be enough, but giving it a shot anyway.

He'd been incredibly unlikable throughout seasons 5A and 5B especially, but his admission to Skyler about his goals throughout the series’ run is a rare show of honesty that, funnily enough, humanizes Walt more than any episode had done in a very long time. One of his go-to lies was that he was “raising money” from making meth to help his family once he was gone, but that had become increasingly unbelievable as he just kept wanting more and more. So for him to say that he did it all for himself, as plainly as possible, hits surprisingly hard, and is one moment that gives Walt some crumbs of redemption in an impactful and unforgettable series finale.

Breaking Bad can be streamed on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: The Best Quotes from 'Band of Brothers'