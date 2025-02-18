From Fallout to Invincible, and currently starring in the third season of The White Lotus, Walton Goggins’ star is rising to new heights, and it is about time. One of the directors who seems to love the actor as much as we do is Quentin Tarantino, with the actor appearing in three of his films: Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where his voice is used for a fake advert that Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Rick Dalton, appears in. Clearly, Tarantino enjoys working with Goggins and even gave him one of the director’s most brutal deaths, and for a director known for his violence, that’s really saying something.

This came in 2012's Django Unchained, where Goggins played Billy Crash, a henchman of the villainous slave owner and head of Candieland, Calvin Candie (DiCaprio). Despite this being a relatively small part for Goggins, he makes every line count so that he stays in our minds and allows us to relish his death rather than feel like an unnamed person is suffering more than they deserve. It's not just the brutality of the death, but how it serves Tarantino's overall intentions with Django Unchained that makes it so memorable.

Quentin Tarantino Gives Walton Goggins a Brutal Death That Calls Back an Earlier Scene in 'Django Unchained'