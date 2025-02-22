Music biopics like A Complete Unknown and Elvis have been highly popular in recent years, but a vast majority of these films are centered on widely celebrated artists whose stories are already well known. While it can be interesting to learn new information about musicians who have already been subjected to extensive coverage by the media, it is often even more fascinating to learn about artists who never made it big, as their stories can be more relatable. Dreamin’ Wild explored the deeply moving story of two brothers whose childhood dream of becoming a rock duo was given a second shot nearly three decades after their debut album. Dreamin’ Wild features one of the best performances that Walton Goggins has ever given, as the Emmy-nominated actor details what it is like to be the unacknowledged accomplice to an artistic genius.

What Is ‘Dreamin’ Wild’ About?