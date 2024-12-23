If you've seen Walton Goggins before, there's a good chance it was in a TV series, because television is where he's played the bulk of his most iconic roles. He was one of the best parts of The Shield back throughout the 2000s, stole the show every time he appeared in Justified (which was thankfully pretty often), was hilarious in the underrated Vice Principals, and achieved newfound popularity thanks to Fallout.

And that’s just scratching the surface, TV-wise, before even taking into account the fact that Goggins’s film has been decently impressive, too. An honorable mention should go to an Oscar-winning short film he starred in and co-produced (2001’s The Accountant), with the rest being feature films he had either prominent or at least noticeable roles in (so no The Bourne Identity, where he was basically an extra). All will hopefully demonstrate Goggins’s range, unique acting sensibilities, and undeniably striking screen presence.

10 'House of 1000 Corpses' (2003)

Directed by Rob Zombie

Image via Lions Gate Films

If you go into a movie called House of 1000 Corpses expecting something tasteful and/or not too gross, were you born yesterday? Sorry to be blunt. But also, this comes from a director who goes by Rob Zombie, so you do get effectively warned about some of the things you're likely to witness ahead of time. Those with weak stomachs need not apply.

Narratively, House of 1000 Corpses (serious, did “100” not sound like enough?) is about a couple of young people who let their curiosity get the better of them, venturing out in search of serial killers and eventually finding themselves at the hands of, you guessed it, serial killers. At least Walton Goggins shows up for a bit, playing a deputy at a time when, ironically, he was also starring in the aforementioned The Shield.

Your changes have been saved House of 1000 Corpses Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 11, 2003 Director Rob Zombie Cast Chad Bannon , William Bassett , Karen Black , Erin Daniels , Joe Dobbs III , Judith Drake Runtime 89

9 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' (2018)

Directed by Peyton Reed

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

With Ant-Man and the Wasp, Walton Goggins does his best with an utterly thankless role, but even the best someone as great as him can manage isn't quite enough. It’s a case of the material being weak, because, on paper, the idea of Goggins playing a secondary villain in one of the more comedic Marvel Cinematic Universe movies sounds like a fun idea, but he just doesn’t have enough to do; not enough scenery to chew on… maybe there’s just less scenery in general, when filmmakers are using so much damn blue screen.

The wasting of Goggins aside, it’s at least not as bad as the time Doctor Strange wasted the legendary Mads Mikkelsen in a super boring villainous role. Also, Ant-Man and the Wasp really is pretty decent for what it is, so long as you can get over the Goggins thing, providing some breezy fun, decent enough action, expected comedy, some charming Paul Rudd moments where he’s being all Paul Rudd-ish, and it does all end in an interesting way where the film’s events catch up to Infinity War, right before paving the way for Ant-Man’s role in Endgame.

8 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' (2018)

Directed by Wes Ball

Image via 20th Century Fox

As mentioned before, Walton Goggins – who was already pretty well-known among those who liked prestige TV and/or Quentin Tarantino movies – found himself even more popular following his role in the Fallout TV series. As has been pointed out, that show wasn’t the first time he played a character with a somewhat unsettling appearance – including a lack of a nose – as he’d played Lawrence from Maze Runner: The Death Cure six years earlier.

Goggins does bring some life to what’s otherwise a just alright conclusion to the Maze Runner saga. Since then, Goggins has arguably gone on to (some) bigger and better things, and so too has the director, Wes Ball, if 2024’s surprisingly solid Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was anything to go by.

Your changes have been saved Maze Runner: The Death Cure Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date January 26, 2018 Director Wes Ball Cast Walton Goggins, Dylan O'Brien, Dexter Darden, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Rosa Salazar, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ki Hong Lee, Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, Barry Pepper Rating PG-13 Runtime 142 Minutes Genres Sci-Fi, Action Expand

7 'American Ultra' (2015)

Directed by Nima Nourizadeh

Image via Lionsgate

American Ultra aimed to do something a little quirky with the whole concept of a stoner comedy, combining that kind of drug-themed humor with comedy… but a few years late. You see, seven years earlier, Pineapple Express had already knocked this sort of thing out of the park, and while that one didn’t have Walton Goggins in it, it did star Goggins’s Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones co-star, Danny McBride.

Anyway, back to American Ultra, this one centers on a stoner who turns out to be a sleeper agent, and so his largely lazy life is turned upside down once he’s “awakened” and gets involved in all sorts of high-stakes missions. It’s dumb, barely passable fun; perhaps a good background watch, so long as you pay a little more attention whenever Walton Goggins shows up on screen.

6 'That Evening Sun' (2009)

Directed by Scott Teems

Image via Freestyle Releasing

Sure, it’s a smaller movie and not a hugely well-known one, but That Evening Sun still deserves a mention as far as Walton Goggins films go, owing to it being a pretty effective character drama. It’s a quiet and somewhat unassuming family drama, with the protagonist being an elderly farmer who returns to the place he once called home and finds numerous personal conflicts to contend with while there.

Hal Holbrook and Walton Goggins both play relatives here, and would end up both featuring in another film just three years later: Lincoln. Granted, as will soon be mentioned, a ridiculous number of people showed up in Lincoln (and it was a much bigger film), so that all makes That Evening Sun a good watch for fans of these actors who might not want to see them sort of get lost in a crowd populated with other movie stars.

That Evening Sun Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date November 6, 2009 Director Scott Teems Cast Walton Goggins , Mia Wasikowska , Hal Holbrook , Ray McKinnon Carrie Preston , Barry Corbin Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Drama

5 'The World's Fastest Indian' (2005)

Directed by Roger Donaldson

Image via Magnolia Pictures

The World's Fastest Indian does understandably belong to Anthony Hopkins, who is the central star here, and also comes away from the whole thing having given what’s easily the most memorable performance contained within. In this biographical film, he plays a man named Burt Munro, with the story mostly being about his attempts to break a land-speed world record during the 1960s.

It’s nostalgic for old technology and perhaps a so-called simpler time in life, but the approach it takes, while sentimental, does ultimately work. Seeing a simple goal being worked toward throughout The World’s Fastest Indian is solidly moving entertainment, with Hopkins supported by a handful of more than capable actors, including Bruce Greenwood, Diane Ladd, Walton Goggins, Patrick John Flueger, and Antony Starr.