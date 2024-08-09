The Big Picture Walton Goggins is back on set for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4, hinting at a wild ride ahead for fans of the show.

Goggins wraps up filming for The White Lotus, while getting ready to reprise his role as Uncle Baby Billy on HBO's hit series.

Get ready for more family dysfunction with familiar faces returning for Season 4 of The Righteous Gemstones, no release date yet.

There ain’t no misbehavin’ on Instagram for Walton Goggins as the actor took to his socials today to reveal that he had returned to the set of The Righteous Gemstones to pick up filming for the show’s fourth season. The Fallout star has been incredibly busy as of late as he’s also set to star in the third season of HBO’s anthology dark comedy drama, The White Lotus. Knocking out two birds with one stone, not only did Goggins’ Instagram post alert us that Uncle Baby Billy was back in action, but it also cleverly alluded his part of filming on Mike White’s award-winning hit series had come to an end. Off to the side of the image that captures Uncle Baby Billy at his best - in giant sunglasses, blown-out white hair, and a bedazzled jacket - the caption reads,

“I done checked into a new Hotel. Baby is Back.”

Hallelujah! It’s been just over a year since the show was revealed to have been picked up for its fourth season, after another raucous go-around for Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and his out-of-control family. There were affairs, naked fights, monster trucks and even a few changes of heart when the star-studded cast last appeared on our screens, setting up what’s certain to be an absolutely bonkers fourth season. We knew that cameras had picked up and began to roll on the next batch of episodes thanks to a social media post all the way back in May with Goggins’ post giving us a better idea of where the team is at in the process.

Walton Goggins is a Frequent Flyer With HBO

Traveling from one production to the next, as we mentioned above, Goggins’ The Righteous Gemstones post seems to confirm that his work on The White Lotus has come to an end. The actor joined another star-studded call sheet of talent for the upcoming season of the resort-based anthology series, alongside the likes of Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Parker Posey (Waiting for Guffman), Jason Isaacs (the Harry Potter franchise) and more. This time around, the guests will pick up their keys at the desk of the titular hotel’s location in Thailand, where White plans to blend the search for inner peace and spirituality with absurd amounts of cash and zero self-awareness. As of right now, no premiere date for the next chapter of The White Lotus has been announced.

Along with Goggins, familiar faces like Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, and Adam DeVine are set to return for more family dysfunction in Season 4 of The Righteous Gemstones, which has yet to announce its release date.

Check out Goggins' social media post above and watch the first three seasons now on Max.

