Walton Goggins has become extremely adept at portraying complicated characters. He played shrewd criminal, Boyd Crowder, in FX's Justified and a skinless Ghoul in Prime Video's Fallout, and both of these enigmatic roles earned him an Emmy nomination (in 2011 and 2024, respectively). And now, Goggins is playing the complex Rick Hatchett in the third season of HBO's hit series, The White Lotus. All of these characters have one thing in common: they all have a dark side.

In recent episodes of The White Lotus, it has been revealed that Rick has come to Thailand to avenge his father's death. But so far, his character has just been a total sad sack with a grumpy edge. Even though he's basically in an exotic paradise, he grumbles through every interaction he has. The worst part is how he treats his girlfriend, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), who is, for some reason, oddly devoted to him. Not only is he dismissive of her, but he even endangers her by releasing a dangerous snake in Episode 3 that ends up biting her! After seeing Goggins play people like Boyd and the Ghoul, and now Rick, it would be easy to assume that he's only capable of playing the complex bad boys. However, there is one show that Goggins starred in that truly shows off his range (and proves that he's up to the task of playing an actual nice guy).

'The Unicorn' Is a Sweet, Must-See Comedy Starring Walton Goggins

CBS premiered The Unicorn in its 2019 fall season, starring Goggins as Wade, a single father of two young girls. Wade is trying to put his life back together after the tragic passing of his beloved wife. When the series picks up, it has been a year since Jill's death, and the three of them are just starting to run out of frozen meals brought over by loved ones after her funeral. The girls have free rein of the house because Wade has thrown himself into his landscaping business and is too much in his own grief to properly discipline them. Wade's loyal group of friends decide to throw an intervention, and with a gentle nudging, remind him that Jill would want him to get back to living his life in a meaningful way. In fact, his friends think it would serve him well to actually start dating again. When Wade enters the dating scene, he's dubbed a 'unicorn' — a man who is an eligible widower (and not divorced). This status basically makes him cat-nip for the ladies, and Wade has to juggle not only his single-dad duties (which are a handful on their own), but his dating life as well.

It's easy to see why Wade is labeled a unicorn. He's a true catch because he's empathetic and sweet, but he's also a successful business owner. However, Wade's best side is his relationship with his daughters. Once Wade realizes he needs to get his life under control, he works to become the dad the girls deserve. Although he's still grieving in a major way, he's able to see that the girls need him to step up and be both mom and dad for them. The series is able to realistically depict Wade's parenting duties, just as much as his hilarious foray into the dating world, creating the perfect balance of humor and heart. Wade makes countless mistakes along the way (what parent doesn't?), but he's determined to create a life for his girls, as well as for himself, that Jill would be proud of.

The Entire Cast of 'The Unicorn' Hits It Out of the Park