“Character actor” is a term used for performers known for expertly shaping a role a little more on the sidelines, both narratively and socially. They take on roles that are as strange – or just against a story’s established normal – as they are distinctive. Walton Goggins arguably lives by that definition. For many, Goggins has felt like a new and refreshing presence on their television screens. And no doubt, he is refreshing! But before his recent escalation in mainstream appeal thanks to the success of The Righteous Gemstones and his stand-out portrayal of The Ghoul in Fallout, Goggins has been putting in the work.

While he’s currently taking a somewhat Byronic turn on The White Lotus, as Rick Hatchett, and doing an incredible job of it, it’s arguably his most straight-forward and traditional role. Goggins’ specialty – and thus the basis of his appeal – is in character work that pushes boundaries. From The Shield to The Righteous Gemstones to I’m A Virgo, it’s reached a point where it’s hard to say Goggins is playing against type. Arguably, it’s because he can’t be type-cast. Even if you try, his performances escape anyway.

Deep Character Work Has Defined Walton Goggins' Career