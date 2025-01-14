Viewers are in for a delightful, comedic, and downright strange ride with Bill Fishman's Waltzing With Brando. The long-gestating indie flick stars Billy Zane as legendary Oscar winner Marlon Brando at the height of his powers around the release of The Godfather and Last Tango in Paris. Rather than focus on his career, however, it pulls from architect Bernard Judge's memoir of the same name and follows the actor's efforts alongside Judge to plan out the perfect paradise on a small, uninhabited island in Tahiti. The film offers another eccentric side of Brando that few people get to see as it tracks his and Judge's evolving relationship and understanding of how to build an ecological marvel that keeps the natural beauty of the island alive. Fishman assures, too, that everything down to its wildest scenes are accurate depictions of real anecdotes.

The director sat down with Collider's Aidan Kelley to discuss the film at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where he was asked about any creative liberties that were taken in the process of making Waltzing With Brando. Biopics are made to be entertaining at the end of the day, and the genre is no stranger to tinkering with the real details a bit to create the best movie. That mostly wasn't the case for Fishman's film, though. While he admits to using some common tweaks to make the film more manageable, the facts haven't been distorted to create drama or comedy where it wasn't. Whether they came from Judge's memoir, those close to the Brando family, or other established accounts, everything is verifiable from a credible source:

"Well, I would say that this is very accurate. In other words, I resisted the temptation to create drama where there wasn't. We did create some characters that were compilations of two or three characters, as people do in these films. But all the events were either first-hand from Bernie or first-hand or second-hand from people that have known Brando family members, or well documented, and some not well documented. So it's all there. It's all true. I mean, offhand, I can't think of any scene that was fictitious."

'Waltzing With Brando's Strangest Scene Is Even More Bizarre Than the Film Shows

A standout moment from the trailer for Fishman's film is a shot of Zane's Brando pitching Jon Heder's Judge on the bonkers idea of using a lagoon full of electric eels for the island's power supply. It wasn't just an idea either — the shot continues to show that Brando actually secured eels that managed to power a light bulb. If that sounds like a hair-brained cartoon scheme, Fishman insists it's even more wild than Waltzing With Brando has shown thus far. He shared an anecdote that Zane heard about Brando requesting the assistance of fellow actor and environmentalist Ed Begley Jr. for the project, which did not go as planned. Moreover, there are more anecdotes like this for all the strangest moments in the feature, as he continued:

"The eel scene is absolutely true, and as a matter of fact, some of it is anecdotal, of course, but Billy was talking to [someone], and he said Brando called Ed Begley Jr. and he said, 'Hey, you know about the environment. I want to talk to you about generating power with electric eels.' He came up to the house, and he's like, 'Oh, no, no, I don't think that could really happen.' And showed him the eels! And he said, 'I don't know if you can really do this.' And Brando said, 'It’s always ‘no’ with you!' So all of this stuff is constructed from anecdotal stuff, everything — the jet landing on the island, the bee in his mouth. All of the little details, everything's pretty much accurate."

Waltzing With Brando is still making its way around film festivals, but it doesn't yet have a theatrical release date. The film has been earning high marks since it made its debut at the Torino Film Festival though, which bodes well for its future whenever it does enjoy a wide release. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the indie biopic as details come out as well as Kelley's full conversation with Fishman.