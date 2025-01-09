Bill Fishman may be staying in the realm of biopics for his next project after spending time in the world of Marlon Brando. His latest, Waltzing With Brando, adapts Bernard Judge's memoir of the same name and lightheartedly follows Billy Zane as an uncanny lookalike of the Godfather star through some of his greatest roles while he plans a paradise getaway in Tahiti. Rather than unpack the on-screen side of the actor that everyone knows, the film instead shines a light on Brando's other personality traits through his relationship with Judge, the architect roped into his grand island getaway plan. It's still making the rounds at film festivals, but the director confirmed he already has two more subjects he wants to track the relationship between.

In an interview with Collider's Aidan Kelley at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Fishman was asked whether there were other figures he'd like to give the Waltzing With Brando treatment, to which he replied, "There are." Specifically, he shared his idea for a film about a U.S. president and the journalist/author who despised him as his potential next project if all goes right. "I'm talking right now about doing a movie about Richard Nixon and Hunter S. Thompson. So, we'll see. That might be the next one if everything falls into place."

The relationship between Nixon and Thompson is well-documented and sounds well-suited for a season of FX's Feud. Thompson, known for pioneering gonzo journalism and penning the classic novel Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, had a burning hatred for the 37th President so deep that his friend and collaborator Ralph Steadman said he would've willingly chosen Hell over Heaven if it meant keeping tabs on Nixon. Throughout his life, he appeared both fascinated and horrified by the Watergate architect and what he represented as he followed the embattled president on the campaign trail in 1968 and later followed his opponent, George McGovern, in the 1972 race. The culmination of his hatred was a 1994 obituary in Rolling Stone which Thompson simply titled "He Was a Crook." With Thompson and Nixon spending so much time in close orbit during the elections, Fishman could create a film capturing their dynamic in a similar way manner to the dynamic between Brando and Judge.

When Can Viewers See 'Waltzing With Brando'?

As Fishman said, though, everything has to be nailed down before that juicy project can go forward. Until then, Waltzing With Brando will continue making the rounds before it eventually comes to theaters. The long-gestating indie film premiered at the closing night of last year's Torino Film Festival, though it has yet to set a wider theatrical release date. Audiences should be able to likely see it on the big screen later this year should all go according to plan though. In addition to Zane's Brando, the film also boasts Napoleon Dynamite breakout star Jon Heder as the put-upon Judge with Richard Dreyfuss, Camille Razat, Alaina Huffman, Tia Carrere, and James Jagger rounding out the supporting cast.

