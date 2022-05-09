Editor's note: the following article contains major spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Scarlet Witch has been making huge waves in the MCU since the end of the Infinity Saga. Elizabeth Olsen has delivered incredible performances as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision, and her recent performance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. WandaVision’s success spawned a spin-off for the series' main antagonist Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, titled Agatha: House of Harkness. When Olsen was asked about a possible return to the MCU in the series, the actress stated that she was open to the idea.

Although an immensely corrupted Wanda seemingly gave her life in an act of self-sacrifice at the end of Multiverse of Madness, the film also left the MCU wide open to various possible character returns and additions. When asked whether The Scarlet Witch would return to Westview in Agatha: House of Harkness, the actress told Good Morning America:

"I mean, I would do anything with Hahn...no, I'm not appearing on it — not as far as I'm aware of. But I love that woman so much. So fun, that entire show was just filled with lots of joy, it was great...I hope [Marvel Studios president and producer] Kevin Feige is watching."

Agatha: House of Harkness was announced in 2021 following the jaw-dropping success of WandaVision, where Hahn starred as the dark and manipulative witch Agatha Harkness. Hahn put on an incredible performance as Agatha, and the duo of her and Olsen played off each other to perfection, creating an intense and intriguing story throughout. Olsen certainly isn't shy to the idea of returning to MCU, adding:

"But in my mind, I'm just making the assumption that they'll have me again. I don't know to what capacity, but I hope I'm back...I hope there's also more fun to be had in something different. Where do we go? I feel like we've done so much with her. It's been really a wild couple years with her."

It’s safe to say most fans would likely accept the Scarlet Witch back with open arms in any capacity. Only time will tell whether Olsen returns as Wanda in Agatha: House of Harkness, but you can see her in Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and more, playing only in theaters now.

