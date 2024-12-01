The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is growing bigger by the day — with Thunderbolts* coming to the big screen next year. But even with all these exciting future projects, the MCU already boasts many superheroes and villains, including the all-powerful Scarlet Witch. This character, played by Elizabeth Olsen, has quickly become a big factor for the MCU moving forward. Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, is a mysterious and morally gray being considered one of the most powerful in the MCU. Olsen is incredible as Wanda and it’s difficult to imagine the role being given to someone else. However, knowing how Hollywood operates, filmmakers usually have to go through audition processes to find the perfect actor for a particular role, and the role of Scarlet Witch was sought after by a couple of actresses.

Saoirse Ronan Was Joss Whedon’s Original Pick For Wanda

Yes, you heard it right. Before the role was given to Olsen, Marvel, and Age of Ultron director Joss Whedon, apparently considered

Saoirse Ronan as the "prototype" for the role of Scarlet Witch. According to Digital Spy back in 2013, Ronan was being eyed for the role of the Scarlet Witch as she was the original pick. The esteemed actress even stated that she was interested. This was happening during the casting process of Avengers: Age of Ultron, and during this period, Ronan was cast in The Host. And way before that, Ronan already boasted a pretty impressive filmography — ranging from Atonement to The Lovely Bones — and an Oscar nomination. Her leading performance in the 2011 action flick Hanna surely put her name in the minds' of Whedon and studio execs. Eventually, she confirmed that she would not be playing the comic character.

Years later, rumors also circulated that Ronan was being sought after for the role of Yelena (which eventually went to her Little Women co-star Florence Pugh). In an interview with Josh Horowitz, Ronan says that she can’t see herself being a part of the MCU now, though she has respect for these movies. With this, it’s unlikely that we will see the four-time Oscar nominee in an MCU project in this lifetime (or timeline).

Lindsay Lohan Reportedly Auditioned for the MCU’s Wanda Maximoff

Lindsay Lohan was Disney’s sweetheart at one point. She became an indelible part of our childhoods with movies such as The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday. Hearing that Lohan reportedly auditioned for the role of Wanda is surprising because she often goes for more lighthearted projects. The revelation came rather accidentally; in her 2014 docuseries for the Oprah Winfrey Network, Lindsay, she's heard talking about an Avenegrs role that she lost out on. While she doesn't mention Scarlet Witch by name, via process of elimination, and due to the timing, it's safe to assume she's referring to Wanda. While it would've been interesting to see Lohan take on an action role, she's doing just fine with the MCU. She's paved her way as one of Netflix's go-to actors for holiday romances, with her latest film, Our Little Secret, recently hitting the streamer.

Elizabeth Olsen Is the Perfect Scarlet Witch

We'll never know what these actors would've brought to the role, but it's no wonder why Olsen ultimately landed the part. For over a decade, she has tracked the character's development from hero to empathetic villain. In WandaVision, we see how broken she is after the events of Endgame, causing her to manifest the perfect life tied to old shows she once watched. After having to end that fantasy and knowing more about her powers, she becomes fueled with anger at the world, which is explored in Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen plays the morally gray and complex character to perfection. She possesses a natural charm and was able to give one of the MCU’s most powerful beings a nuanced portrayal. In every timeline, Olsen is our Wanda Maximoff.

