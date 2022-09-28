Marvel president Kevin Feige has hinted the Marvel Cinematic Universe has not quite closed the door on a possible return for Wanda Maximoff, who is portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen. Also known as the Scarlet Witch, Wanda is an extremely powerful sorceress who possesses the ability to manipulate reality through a rare form of magic, known as Chaos Magic.

Olsen has made numerous appearances in the MCU including record-breaking Avengers: Endgame and Disney+ miniseries WandaVision, which tells the story of Wanda's fantasized suburban life following the death of her husband Vision at the hands of Thanos. Most recently, she appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she was corrupted by the Darkhold and obsessed with reuniting with her children Tommy and Billy in another universe — in spite of universal ramifications. Eventually, Wanda is defeated by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and realizes the weight of her actions. In a self-sacrificial move, she then destroys Wundagore Castle and appears to die under the rubble.

However, it appears not all is as it seems with Feige suggesting Wanda survived the destruction. In an interview with Variety, he teased: “I don’t know that we saw her under the rubble? I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means."

Image Via Disney

RELATED: Is Wanda Maximoff in 'Agatha: House of Harkness'? Elizabeth Olsen Explains

Feige's suggestion would hardly come as a surprise to some fans who previously theorized that the flash of red light seen as Wanda seemingly falls to her death could hint she was able to save herself. Technically no one actually saw the body so anything is possible. Adding just a little more fuel to the MCU fire, Feige said: "Anything’s possible in the multiverse! We’ll have to see.” If that wasn't enough, the prolific producer said that there is plenty left to unpack in Wanda's story. “There really is so much more to explore,” he said. “We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics.”

In typical Marvel fashion, Feige didn't officially confirm another appearance for Olsen in the MCU but whirling fan theories suggest a logical return would be in the WandaVision spin-off series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show tells the story of Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, Wanda's not-so-innocent neighbor who is later unveiled as a dark witch. WandaVision writer ​Jac Schaeffer​​​​​​ is also expected to make a return as head writer and executive producer for the series. Whilst fans are hopeful to see Olsen on-screen when asked about the project earlier this year, she told Good Morning America that she "knows nothing" about her future with the character. It looks like it's another waiting game for Marvel fans.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates!