The Scarlet Witch may be destined to rule the world or destroy it, but Elizabeth Olsen has much friendlier plans for the character. During a recent interview with ScreenRant, the actress spoke about what she would like to see from Wanda's future when she returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character could have been presumed to be dead after the events of last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it is known that death isn't a problem set in stone when it comes to Kevin Feige's massive franchise. Here's what Olsen had to say when asked about the future of the Scarlet Witch:

"We can do anything with her now! I feel like we've done so much. Now, we can really have fun; I feel like there's a lot more humor to be had with her. She's often the emotion of a story, and I'm curious to see what we can explore. And hopefully [we can] give her some redemption."

If Olsen talks about redemption when referring to her character, it must be due to the fact that she was the main antagonist during Doctor Strange's latest adventure. After losing her kids during the events of WandaVision, the Scarlet Witch refuses to live in a universe where she can't be a mother. When she finds out that America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) has the ability to travel across the multiverse, she plans to get rid of the girl and steal her powers. Chavez has no other option, but to go to the only person she knows in a foreign universe, for help, Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding with several theatrical films and television shows, it might be hard to point out where the Scarlet Witch can return. However, the safest bet might be the upcoming Disney+ show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. With Kathryn Hahn reprising her role as the sassy witch that lived in Westview, there's no telling how much chaos will unfold. Added to the fact that several WandaVision cast members are returning for the spin-off, the return of Olsen to the franchise might be the perfect addition to the series. There is currently no release date attached to the Agatha project but, since the show is already in production, it won't be long before fans learn more about the magical side of this universe.

What's Next for Elizabeth Olsen?

Before the Sorry for Your Loss actress even thinks about coming back as the Scarlet Witch, she'll be seen in HBO Max's limited series, Love & Death. Based on a true-crime story, the series will follow Candy Montgomery (Olsen), and how an affair with Allan Gore (Jesse Plemons) led the woman to commit a violent crime. After Gore's wife (Lily Rabe) confronts Montgomery about what she had been doing with her husband, Candy proceeded to murder Betty with an axe. The television adaptation will focus on how the story came to be, with the pair meeting at a Methodist church gathering, up until the controversial trial to decide Candy's fate. The first three episodes will debut on the platform on April 27.

