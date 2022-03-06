With WandaVision coming to an end in 2021 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming soon to theaters, the world is itching to know more about Sokovian Ex-Avenger Wanda Maximoff and the great extent of her power. Portrayed by actress Elizabeth Olsen, Maximoff’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe saw her as a villain beside twin brother Pietro in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Although fighting alongside Avengers in multiple movies, the recent limited series WandaVision did little to depict Maximoff as a benevolent hero. If the series showed us anything, it's that "The Scarlet Witch" remains one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sharing the screen with household Marvel names like Iron Man and Captain America, she has proven her rank among Earth’s mightiest heroes on more than one occasion. Here are nine of Wanda Maximoff’s most powerful moments we’ve seen so far.

9. Wanda Joins the Battle in Wakanda (Avengers: Infinity War, 2018)

Avengers: Infinity War saw the culmination of The Mad Titan’s intergalactic quest for all six Infinity Stones: Space, Reality, Soul, Power, Time and Mind. Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), audiences found The Avengers disbanded and Wanda hiding in Scotland with her one true love, Vision. When Thanos’ alien battalion comes to Earth searching for the Mind Stone, which happens to be installed in Vision’s android-forehead, Wanda must fight to keep her soulmate alive.

The Avengers face their greatest threat yet when Thanos’ forces invade Wakanda under the direction of The Black Order. Already under severe fire, things get worse for our favorite supers when a horde of threshers burrows below Wakanda’s forcefield and begin slicing their way through the Dora Milaje. Threshers, enormous wheel-shaped weapons sprouting spikes and blades made of alien metal, head toward Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). With only a few yards separating them both from certain death, the threshers are magically halted by Wanda’s telekinesis, whose sudden appearance turns the tide of the battle in favor of The Avengers.

8. Wanda Was a Witch Before The Mind Stone (WandaVision, Episode 8)

Marvel propelled its heroes (and anti-heroes) into the streaming world in 2021, starting with the abysmal exploration of Wanda Maximoff’s origin — and future — in the MCU. In the show’s eighth episode “Previously On,” the evil sorceress Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) uses magic to dive into Wanda's psyche. Agatha forces Wanda to relive each magical milestone throughout her life in the hopes of uncovering how she created the Hex. On the journey through her memories — which were scrambled upon creating a new reality in Westview — Wanda discovers she had powers even before H.Y.D.R.A. experimented on her with Loki's scepter. We've always been led to believe that Wanda's abilities came from the Mind Stone but in this episode, we learn the stone amplified magic already inside her.

The Darkhold, an ancient spell book made of dark matter, refers to Wanda as a being of infinite power — even without the influence of the stone. Does that mean she’s stronger than heroes like Captain Marvel, who got her superhuman abilities from the Space Stone? Thanks to the new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it looks like we’ll have the answer to that question sooner than we think!

7. Wanda Overpowers Vision (Captain America: Civil War, 2016)

During the events of Captain America: Civil War, Tony Stark does everything necessary in order to appease the governments of the world and support the Sokovia Accords. This includes caging Wanda at the Avengers Compound with Vision after she accidentally kills several Wakadans during a mission in Lagos. Wanda’s lack of control over her impressive abilities proves she's unpredictable and that it's only a matter of time before she hurts more people without meaning to—cut to Westview in 2021. While trapped at the compound under Vision’s guard, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) arrives to free her and help Steve Rogers fight against the Accords.

At this point in the MCU, Vision is inarguably the most powerful combatant on the roster. Impervious, intelligent and sporting an infinity stone as his source of strength, Clint admits he can’t overpower Vision... but claims Wanda can. She manipulates Vision’s use of the Mind Stone, forcing him to phase and release Clint from a vibranium choke-hold. Although unsure of her own powers in this movie, we know now that Wanda is able to inflict her will on anything and anybody… which is how she was able to control Vision and bury him acres underground for good measure.

6. Wanda Destroys The Mind Stone (Infinity War, 2018)

After a deadly silence and a chill every Marvel fan remembers feeling through the screen, Thanos finally teleports to Earth from his home planet ‘Titan’ after successfully taking the Time Stone from Doctor Strange. Now in possession of five stones, Thanos is a threat that no longer looms. He’s here… and he’s one stone away from annihilating half of the Universe. Since Wanda’s magical energy is similar to that of the stone, Vision hypothesizes the stone can be destroyed if Wanda herself blasts it out of his head, killing him in the process. This means that Wanda's willingness to sacrifice her future with Vision is the only way to save the Universe. Knowing they’re out of time and that she (once again) must lose what she cherishes most in order to do the right thing, Wanda uses her power to destroy the stone that was once metaphysically bound to her. Although successful, Wanda watches Thanos use the Time Stone to bring Vision back to life… just to kill him again.

5. Wanda Creates Her Children (WandaVision, Episode 3)

WandaVision spends eight episodes chronicling the life Wanda imagined for herself and Vision after their days of avenging were finally over. The most important aspect of this life she wanted was to start a family of her own and dispel her everlasting loneliness once and for all. Along with hefty feats of transmutation, telekinesis and mind control, Wanda uses her powers to give birth to twins in a pretty unconventional way — by willing them into existence. Out of every character we currently know in the MCU, Wanda is the only one capable of changing the very fabric of reality. To create her children, she uses what we come to learn is Chaos Magic: the magical manipulation, warping, or reconstructing of reality to the will of the magician.

4. Wanda Bewitches Thor (Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2015)

Although a Norse god and arguably the strongest male Avenger on the team, Thor falls prey to Wanda’s mind tricks the same way the others do in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The concept of fear is intricately tied into the DNA of Wanda’s character, who abuses her ability to manipulate the fear in others while also desperate to banish the countless fears that haunt her. Mental manipulation is a power we see executed on a grand scale in WandaVision, but in her first battle against the Avengers, Wanda wins by plunging them each into frightening nightmarish visions.

The long-running debate of who the strongest Avenger is usually boils down to the same pool of contenders, with Thor often topping the list in debates pertaining to power. Although strong and mighty, Thor falls under Wanda’s spell when she dips him into a vision of Ragnarok: the destruction of Asgard.

3. Wanda Creates The Hex (WandaVision, Episode 8)

The major question bubbling beneath the surface of WandaVision that kept us coming back every week for more was "What is Wanda doing?" When we finally learn how the Hex (or "The Westview Anomaly'" was created, we’re also shown the full extent of Wanda’s power. Having lost her parents, brother and Vision (twice), we understand what Wanda meant when telling Agatha the last thing she remembers before creating the Hex was feeling "endless nothingness." Falling to her knees on the empty lot meant to be her home with Vision, Wanda finally crumbles under the weight of her loss. The wave of emotions she predicted would one day drown her becomes all consuming, her grief overshadowing noble parts of her that once believed in selflessness and sacrifice. Nothing but red-hot fury at the world left in her, pure energy and Chaos Magic erupts from Wanda's chest in "Previously On," exploding outwards in a scarlet haze that alters reality.

Having little knowledge of her own power, Wanda unknowingly uses telepathy to invade the minds of Westview's citizens and transmutation to alter the state of everything around her, including clothes, furniture, cars, storefronts and people. She enslaves the entire town, forcing them to be characters in her television sitcom. But the whole time, they feel her pain... dream her nightmares... and experience her loss. Wanda plays Ford to her version of Westworld, every person in town living along the storylines her mind subconsciously creates, unable to think for themselves and changing every time Wanda wills it.

2. Wanda Battles Thanos (Avengers: Endgame, 2019)

Every Marvel fan remembers what it was like watching Avengers: Endgame for the first time in theaters. Amid shouts of excitement and flying popcorn, our favorites redeemed themselves to the world and reminded us what being a hero really means. Eager to avenge the death of Vision, who Thanos killed at the end of Infinity War, Wanda steps between him and the gauntlet for a long-awaited face-off. After hurling boulders at Thanos (who just a few minutes prior had put Iron Man, Thor and Captain America all on their asses), Wanda breaks his double-edged sword and disarms him. Using telekinesis, she isolates his movements and begins tearing bits of armor off his giant purple body, inch by inch. Thanos, unable to escape her psionic grasp, orders a drone strike to incapacitate Wanda that even Monica Rambo references in "On a Very Special Episode."

Although we get a brief peek at the potential of Wanda’s power, what’s more important is the glimpse we get at the darkness inside her. Wanda could’ve used magic to kill Thanos instantly and end the battle herself. But, after what he’d done to Vision, her intentions were clear: she wanted to make Thanos suffer.

1. Wanda Becomes The Scarlet Witch (WandaVision, Episode 9)

In "The Series Finale," we witness a godly act of multiversal proportions when Wanda absorbs the magic Agatha Harkness begged her not to. This major moment proves the massive displays of power we’ve seen Wanda exhibit so far in the MCU have only been introductory. Becoming The Scarlet Witch means accepting the full extent of her power along with its innate ability to do evil, which Wanda welcomes with arms wide open. Wanda, a twisted product of war and grief, goes as far as rewriting reality to run from her destiny as a magician even more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme. During experiments with the Mind Stone, Wanda experiences a vision of this exact moment, her destiny irrefutable. Monumental for her character and the multiverse in general, the moment Wanda becomes The Scarlet Witch solidifies her role as Marvel's strongest but loosest cannon. After outwitting Agatha and reverting the town of Westview to suburban normalcy, Wanda flies off to hide in a log cabin and do what she vowed: understand her supreme power.

After the events of WandaVision, Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's no secret that Marvel's multiverse is currently in shambles. This May, we'll get the chance to witness Doctor Strange try and glue it all back together. But now that Wanda possesses the Darkhold and has accessed the full magnitudes of her power, will the next Marvel blockbuster find her as Strange's ally? Or his enemy?

CL Staff