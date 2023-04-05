Wanda Sykes has been a comedy mainstay for over 30 years — from standup specials to TV shows to movies to hosting the 2022 Oscars; she's one of the most reliably funny people working in Hollywood today. With her distinctive voice and sharp wit, she's often one of the most talked-about parts of whatever project she's appearing in.

From her early work in Pootie Tang andCurb Your Enthusiasm to her more recent turns in Black-ish and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, these stand as some of Wanda Sykes' most laugh-out-loud roles.

10 Daphne Lido — 'Black-ish' (2014-2022)

Kenya Barris' hit sitcom Black-ish sees Wanda Sykes as main character Dre Johnson's (Anthony Anderson) boss, Daphne Lido. Daphne is the ex-wife of the founder of Dre's ad agency and took his name and a controlling share of the company in the divorce.

A recurring role that netted her a Best Comedy Guest Actress Emmy nomination in 2017 for her work in "Juneteenth," Daphne's sharp tongue and no-nonsense demeanor are a perfect fit for Wanda Sykes. Her star turn in "Juneteenth" brought her work on Black-ish to the industry's attention, but her presence on the show is reliably hilarious.

9 Barb — 'The New Adventures of Old Christine' (2006-2010)

An earlier show that helped introduce her to the wider television-watching public, The New Adventures of Old Christine, featured Wanda Sykes as Barb, Christine's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) friend and business partner. As the voice of reason to the self-centered, neurotic Christine, Barb provided both frequent laughs and a shoulder for Christine to lean on.

Barb was often the straight woman, but that didn't keep Wanda Sykes from being one of the funniest parts of the show. From her short-lived fling with Christine's brother Matthew (Hamish Linklater) to the revelation that she was not, in fact, an American citizen, which led to a (later annulled) green-card marriage to Christine, Sykes was just as much of a participant in the chaos as the wackier members of the ensemble.

8 Ruby — 'Monster-in-Law' (2005)

In the early-aughts romantic comedy Monster-in-Law, Wanda Sykes plays Ruby, loyal assistant to Viola Fields (Jane Fonda), an aging former newscaster who will do anything to keep her son from marrying aspiring fashion designer Charlie (Jennifer Lopez).

As Ruby, Wanda Sykes once again demonstrated her facility with playing the straight man, as her attempts to reign Viola in fail over and over. It can be difficult for a character to comment on how over-the-top the plot is without seeming like a killjoy, but as Sykes shoves almonds into her mouth in a last-ditch effort to conceal Viola's attempt to trigger Charlie's nut allergy, she makes it look easy.

7 Biggie Shorty — 'Pootie Tang' (2001)

One of her earliest film roles, blaxploitation parody Pootie Tang sees Wanda Sykes as Biggie Shorty, protagonist Pootie Tang's (Lance Crouther) friend and eventual love interest. After Pootie loses his mojo thanks to unscrupulous businessman Dick Lector (Robert Vaughn), Biggie encourages him to go on a quest to rediscover himself.

Though it was initially critically reviled, Pootie Tang later became a cult classic — and one of Wanda Sykes' most beloved roles. Her enthusiastic street-corner gyrations (that result in two men driving by mistaking her for a prostitute) have become one of the most iconic parts of an already iconic film.

6 Shuli — 'The Other Two' (2019-)

Showbiz comedy show The Other Two features Wanda Sykes as Shuli, an executive at young viral sensation turned pop star Chase Dubek's (Case Walker) record label. Chase's siblings Brooke (Helene Yorke) and Cary (Drew Tarver), along with their mother Pat (Molly Shannon), struggle to reconcile Chase's rapid rise to fame with their affection for him and their attempts to make it in the industry, and throughout the show, they have to deal with Shuli's frequent flouting of moral or ethical concerns in the name of Chase's publicity.

The Other Two is, first and foremost, a comedy, but it often deals with more serious topics, including Cary's sexuality, Brooke's feelings of inadequacy, and Pat's burnout. However, the frequent forays into a more serious tone mean that Shuli's comedic scenes are, in addition to already being funny, demonstrating how to walk the line between drama and comedy perfectly.

5 Wanda Sykes — 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000-)

In Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sykes has a recurring role as a lightly fictionalized version of herself. A friend of Larry's wife, Cheryl (Cheryl Hines), Wanda often appears whenever Larry has a misunderstanding with a Black person.

It's always fun when actors get to play themselves and poke fun at their personas, and Wanda Sykes' appearances as "Wanda Sykes" are no exception. In CurbYour Enthusiasm, she gets to deploy her well-honed comedic persona in an even more heightened environment than her standup.

4 Moms Mabley — 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (2017)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is known for deploying real historical figures alongside its fictional characters — for example, real-life standup comedian Lenny Bruce's (Luke Kirby) recurring appearances - and in the finale of season 3, Wanda Sykes shows up as pioneering standup comedian Moms Mabley.

Housewife-turned-comedian Midge (Rachel Brosnahan), who has been touring with crooner Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), is offered the opportunity to open for Shy alongside Moms, which she promptly torpedoes by making jokes about Shy's sexuality. She nails Moms Mabley's standup when we see her performing and Moms as a fleshed-out character when we see her offstage.

3 Queen of Fables — 'Harley Quinn' (2019-)

As the Queen of Fables in the hilarious, decidedly for-adults animated series Harley Quinn, Wanda Sykes is a standout. Initially trapped in a copy of the US Tax Code after a failed attempt to overthrow the Justice League, the Queen of Fables acts as a foil to Harley (Kaley Cuoco) as she tries to break out of the Joker's shadow and become a supervillain in her own right.

In addition to her live-action work, Wanda Sykes' distinctive voice has also helped her build an impressive voiceover career. Her turn as the Queen of Fables proves she doesn't need to be physically present to be one of the funniest people in a scene.

2 Allegra Durado — 'The Good Fight' (2017-2022)

A spinoff of the long-running legal drama The Good Wife, The Good Fight follows lawyer Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) after a financial scam wipes out her savings and destroys her goddaughter Maia's (Rose Leslie) reputation. The two join the prestigious Black-owned law firm RB&K (later RB&L), which is making a name for itself by taking on a series of police brutality cases.

Sykes plays Allegra Durado, an eccentric lawyer recruited to RB&L in Season 5. The Good Wife and The Good Fight are both known for bringing on big-name guest stars to play hilarious, over-the-topcharacters, and Sykes' turn as Allegra is no exception. She plays her as someone simultaneously incredibly intelligent and has no idea what she's doing - for example, joining a serious video call only to be unable to turn off the cat filter on her computer.

1 Rita — 'Evan Almighty' (2007)

In Evan Almighty, Wanda Sykes plays Rita, executive assistant to Congressman Evan Baxter (Steve Carell), who is reluctantly compelled by God (Morgan Freeman) to enact the story of Noah's Ark in modern-day Washington, DC.

Throughout her career, Sykes often ended up playing a lot of best friends and assistants. Despite the relatively small nature of these parts, she never phoned them in — and often ended up stealing the show. Evan Almighty is no exception. Using her natural facility for bafflement at any strange scenario. Sykes makes her reaction to formerly-clean shaven Evan walking into the office with a full beard and shoulder-length hair one of the funniest scenes in the movie.

