Marvel Cinematic Universe fans and their incredibly meticulous theories go hand in hand. When a new MCU installment hits, every corner of every frame is examined and every piece of dialogue is dissected in search of Easter eggs foreshadowing future storylines and the arrival of fan-favorite characters. Like many MCU properties before it, WandaVision evoked numerous theories. The weekly release format of the Disney+ show allowed plenty of room for speculation and conjecture to build up, and at the center of it all was the mystery of the sitcom advertisements.

These brief clips appeared during each installment of Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) sitcom life. They were era-specific, portraying the same two actors through the decades as they waxed eloquent about a variety of household essentials. From toasters, soaps, and paper towels to watches and anti-depressants, WandaVision was the prime-time slot for showcasing these products. The hidden meanings behind each advertisement have already been explored here on Collider. But why do they exist at all? Given their sinister nature, and the commercials’ often-personal connection with Wanda herself, perhaps there is another reason behind their presence. These interludes could be Wanda’s dreams, taking on another sitcom format to fit into her version of Westview.

When showrunner Jac Schaeffer spoke to Collider’s Liz Shannon Miller, she mentioned that her hope had been to solve the show’s plot holes with the commercials. Conversations were had about removing them, but Schaeffer stuck to her guns because “they're going to be our savior.” In the end, the commercials weren’t needed for the plot, but they added a new dynamic to understanding the show’s central character. As Schaeffer said in the interview: “Ultimately we didn't need that and it really ended up being just so tied to her subconscious in this open-ended way. But it was equally tied to her subconscious and to the MCU that, to me, it feels very right in the way it functions and exists inside the narrative.”

Which brings us back to our dream theory, especially since Schaeffer herself credits Wanda as the creator of these ads because they "complete" her sitcom experience. If you think about it, within the narrative of WandaVision and the reality that Wanda has created for herself in Westview, there is no logical need for any promotional media. Who is watching television in Westview to view these ads and buy the products? The only in-show viewers are Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and the S.W.O.R.D. agents who are tracking Wanda’s whereabouts.

Wanda ensured that every part of Westview was as picture-perfect as she envisioned a sitcom life to be. However, the commercial breaks felt anything but perfect. The woman in the lead (Victoria Blake) looked dead inside, while the male actor (Ithamar Enriquez) had an ominous air about him. There are a few scenes in which Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) are obviously watching television. Yet, Wanda is never shown being unnerved by anything she views on her screen. She should have reacted to the commercials had they appeared because their messages hit so close to home.

Wanda only ever “breaks character” when outside forces intrude on her suburban life. She rewinds the scene when the S.W.O.R.D. agent appears outside her house. She cuts to a second take when Vision asks too many probing questions. And let’s not forget her violent reaction to Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) mentioning her dead brother.

So, within the context of the show itself, none of the characters seem to be seeing the commercials except for us. The ad breaks are a narrative anomaly. And when do real-life human beings take a break? When we sleep.

When Wanda’s powers were introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron, they literally manifested the dreams and nightmares of her future teammates. It’s not too hard to imagine that Wanda’s subconscious might wield her powers in the same way. The assumption that Wanda is dreaming these retro endorsements is also underscored by a single line of dialogue spoken in the WandaVision finale. When Wanda’s spell over the Westview residents is finally lifted, Norm (Asif Ali) confronts her. Distraught, he says, “When you let us sleep, we have your nightmares.”

Why mention Wanda’s nightmares if they haven’t already played a part in the show? Again, we return to the anomaly of the ads—since they don’t belong within the narrative structure, it’s safe to assume that they fit in within the subtext of the narrative. In other words, Wanda’s dreams.

If one examines the evolution of the dreams, it’s evident that they become steadily darker and more unstable, which parallels Wanda’s mood as her control over Westview begins to break down. The toaster and watch installments only hint at Wanda’s past traumas. As dreams, they only tangentially reference Wanda’s reality. But later, things turn relatively nightmarish; there’s the paper towel being used to sop up spilled red liquid, and the need to find reality with Nexus anti-depressant pills. The latter coincides with the noughties segment of WandaVision, when Wanda’s life in Westview is falling apart and she’s internalizing her self-doubt about living in an alternate reality instead of confronting her feelings of grief and isolation.

Of all the ads, the Yo-Magic Yogurt one is particularly significant to this hypothesis since it so directly addresses grief and death, both of which are sparked in Wanda by the appearance of Fake Pietro (Evan Peters). The yogurt nightmare plays into Wanda’s reality of losing her brother, with her subconscious reminding her that despite Wanda’s magic, she couldn’t save her twin. The nightmare could also have been Wanda’s subconscious protecting her. As we eventually learn, Evan Peters’ Pietro was an impostor controlled by Agatha (Kathryn Hahn); he wasn’t the real deal. In a way, the dream could have been warning Wanda not to trust him and not to get her hopes up.

The very fact that the ads have so many connections to Wanda’s personal life could very well be the proof we need that they are stylized versions of Wanda’s dreams and nightmares. Dreams that Wanda isn’t aware of, but the people of Westview must suffer through. This is, of course, just conjecture. But these commercials contribute to shaping how viewers understand Wanda, and hopefully, they also help the people of Westview eventually forgive her.

As much as Wanda’s dreams — be they ads or not — were reflections of her own inner turmoil, the fact that she unintentionally shared those horrors with the people of Westview calls into question what Marvel’s intentions with Wanda/ Scarlet Witch are. Are we to believe that Wanda could eventually become something of an anti-hero or even a villain? Or is this a stepping-stone for her to realize her true potential to continue doing good, despite her past actions? Now that Wanda is in possession of the Darkhold, she can learn more about her origins and her powers. This could provide her the control over her abilities that she hasn’t had in the past. And Wanda’s going to need it when she returns to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now available to stream now on Disney+.

