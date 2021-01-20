The first two episodes of WandaVision assembled a ton of questions—mostly, like, what the hell is going on here?—but the one mystery it definitely doesn't seem interested in explaining quite yet is how Vision (Paul Bettany) is involved at all. As you might recall, the android character basically had his brain plucked out of his head in Avengers: Infinity War by his superpowered lover, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and then was a no-show for Avengers: Endgame, seemingly confirming that the MCU's resident robot was dead for good. The transition from "definitely for real dead" and "living happily in a 1960s sitcom neighborhood" without any middle-ground has been...jarring. However, according to a recent chat with IMDB, Bettany explained that Endgame almost featured a credits scene that acted as a bit of a buffer, and it was close enough to a done deal that he filmed the sequence.

Here's exactly what he said:

“At one point there was going to be a tag, where [Wanda] opened a sort of body bag drawer and there was the Vision. [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] kind of talked to me and said, ‘I’ve got to pull the shots.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh!’ Because I really wanted that profit participation!”

First of all, this is absolutely not the first time Paul Bettany has brought up profit participation and I have absolutely nothing but respect for it. Get yours, you beautiful robit. Second of all, it's easy to see why Feige went back on the idea. Avengers: Endgame eschewed any traditional credits scenes as a way to celebrate the culmination of a 10-year story and it might've dampened the mood a bit to send the crowd home after watching Wanda looking down on the lifeless husk of her mechanical lover.

It's also interesting to think even this brief moment might've been too spoilery for WandaVision. From its promotional materials down to its very committed-to-the-bit first two episodes, the series is built around a mystery. The very fact that Wanda had something in mind for Vision out in the real world—and not the sitcom homage-y world of WandaVision—might point to the answers WandaVision eventually must provide.

For more on WandaVision, here's our official guide to all the Easter Eggs you might have missed in those first two episodes. (Spoilers: There's a ton.)

Share Share Tweet Email

Samantha Bee Celebrates Biden's Inauguration with Jane Fonda, Patton Oswalt, & More Celebs We did it!