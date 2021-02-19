We’re now seven episodes into Marvel Studios’ first TV series WandaVision, but we just got our first post-credits scene. Yes indeed, consider this your spoiler-free warning that you should definitely watch through the credits of WandaVision Episode 7 to see a cute little extra scene from the episode. It’s not on the level of a major reveal, but it does have ramifications for next week’s episode and comes on the heels of a pretty significant turn of events in Episode 7.

Fans have grown accustomed to expecting a post-credits scene on all MCU movies since the first Iron Man, in which Samuel L. Jackson made his Marvel debut as Nick Fury trying to recruit Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark to the Avengers. Since then, we’ve seen a number of post-credits scenes of varying levels of intrigue. Some have major ramifications on the plot for the future of the MCU, like how the credits scene on Captain America: The First Avenger brings Cap into modern day. And some are just silly little jokes, like Howard the Duck at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The WandaVision credits scene is somewhere in between, and it makes us wonder if it’s the only credits scene we’ll be getting or if there’s one or more down the road that will tease future episodes or how WandaVision connects to the big screen sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It makes sense that we haven’t gotten a credits scene until now. WandaVision has taken its time in submerging its audience into the sitcom homages within, not even revealing its major antagonist until the end of Episode 7. A credits scene earlier would have tipped their hand, and half the fun of watching WandaVision each week is not knowing what to expect.

But we’ve reached a major plot twist in the show, and it looks like the final two episodes will be heavy on action as the antagonist is now in full view. Look for much more WandaVision Episode 7 coverage all weekend on Collider.

