Yes, this week's newest WandaVision episode, "Previously On," has a credits scene. After six episodes of no credits scenes — a break with tradition for Marvel — WandaVision has begun incorporating them as the story speeds toward what will inevitably be a monumental finale. Last week, viewers were treated to a mid-credits scene featuring Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the Agatha Harkness-created Fake Pietro (Evan Peters). In that scene, we watched as Monica opened up the cellar door to Agatha's (Kathryn Hahn) basement, getting a sneak peek of the centuries-old witch's lair before Fake Pietro snuck up behind her.

We'll try to keep this next part as spoiler-free as possible. In this week's mid-credits scene, we're transported outside of the Hex to the new S.W.O.R.D. base Hayward (Josh Stamberg) and his team have set up. (If you recall, the new base had to be established after Wanda suddenly expanded the borders of the Hex to protect Vision, who had escaped and attempted to get help for the Westview residents.) Hayward is alerted by a S.W.O.R.D. operative that his "team is ready for launch." From there, Hayward goes into a secret room and prepares to launch something that appears to relate back to his secret "Cataract" operation involving Vision.

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

This mid-credits scene confirms that the final episode of WandaVision is going to be a barn burner. We already know that Wanda will be facing off against Agatha in order to save her children. But, as has been teased in WandaVision trailers released ahead of the series premiere, we know Wanda and Vision will be making one final stand to protect their family and the town of Westview. The mid-credits scene confirms Hayward and his new weapon (no spoilers because you definitely need to see it for yourself) will be another final boss this Marvel couple will be fighting in addition to Agatha.

The WandaVision Season 1 finale airs next Friday, March 5, on Disney+. All episodes of WandaVision up to Episode 8, "Previously On," are available to stream on Disney+ right now.

