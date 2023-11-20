The Big Picture IGN released a deleted scene from WandaVision that revealed the original witness in Jimmy Woo's case was supposed to be Ralph Boner, played by Evan Peters.

WandaVision, a limited series set in the MCU, showcased Wanda's struggle with grief and her ability to create a sitcom fantasy world.

The release of WandaVision on physical media allows viewers to enjoy the show at home without the fear of it being deleted from the streaming platform and sets up future storylines in the Marvel franchise.

Almost two years after the show's release, IGN released a deleted scene from WandaVision, the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series that premiered on Disney+. Throughout the story where Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) transformed the entire town of Westview into a sitcom fantasy, Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) was looking for a key witness to testify for him. The new scene finally revealed that the witness was initially supposed to be Ralph Boner (Evan Peters), who found himself involved in the conflict created by the Scarlet Witch by pretending to be her brother. The plot was changed, and Woo's witness was never revealed in the final version of the product.

The 2021 limited series followed Wanda right after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with her coming back to life five years after fighting Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Wakanda. Feeling lonely after losing Vision (Paul Bettany) during the battle against the Mad Titan, her powers allowed her to create the illusion surrounding Westview, which included a resurrected version of the android. Since it wouldn't make sense for a town to be enslaved while turning itself into a vintage television show, S.W.O.R.D. stepped in, sending some of their best agents to the center of the mystery.

The deleted scene was released to promote the physical media launch of WandaVision, which will be available for purchase on November 28. The Avengers spinoff will be one of the first Disney+ series to be released in a physical media format, alongside The Mandalorian and Loki. The launch will allow viewers to enjoy Wanda's time in Westview at home without having to worry about the company deleting the series from their streaming platform as a tax write-off, just as it happened with Willow earlier this year. Besides being the first television series set in the MCU, WandaVision also planted the seeds for the franchise's future.

The Ramifications of 'WandaVision' Across the MCU

After Wanda let Westview out of her spell, she disappeared for a while, before returning in last year's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel directed by Sam Raimi revealed that the Scarlet Witch had actually been looking for a way to travel to an alternate dimension where she could spend time with her kids. On the other hand, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) from S.W.O.R.D. gained superpowers after walking through Wanda's hex multiple times. The character returned in The Marvels, using her powers to stop a villain who wanted to take Earth's resources for her own world.

You can check out the new deleted scene from WandaVision below, before the physical media version of the series is available for purchase on November 28:

