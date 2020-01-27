Paul Bettany Says ‘WandaVision’ Is “So Bonkers” & “Really Risky”

–

While at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Paul Bettany was able to open up a bit about his upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision during a group interview with Collider for his new film Uncle Frank. Although the MCU star couldn’t give away too many specific details about the series, he did drop some enigmatic hints about the nature of the series, including Marvel head Kevin Feige‘s vision for the show and the writing, as well as what it was like on set.

During Collider’s chat with Bettany and the Uncle Frank team, Collider’s own Steven Weintraub asked whether the WandaVision star could talk about the series and possibly reveal any new details. Bettany began his reply with, “I can, of course, talk obliquely about it,” before continuing,

“I so admire Kevin Feige and the courage that he has. The decision that he’s made with this show is so bonkers, quite frankly, and really risky and really new and unlike anything [Marvel Studios has] ever done. It has been — I’m going to speak for [Elizabeth Olsen]; I guess she wouldn’t mind — is it’s been one of the highlights of my career, making this show. I don’t know how it’s gonna come out but it’s been so much fun to make. The writing is just extraordinary. I mean, Jac Schaeffer is the head writer on [WandaVision] and she’s just been brilliant. It’s the happiest set I’ve ever been on.”

We also asked Bettany what it was like working on a Marvel series with such a prominent 1950s sitcom feel to it — something we haven’t seen before in the MCU. To this, Bettany joked, “I realize that I’ve wasted my entire life and all I want to do is be in sitcoms,” before continuing, “Fans are not gonna have to wait very long to get a much bigger insight into what the show is gonna look and feel like. I can’t say much more about that, but something will be happening very soon.”

When asked if this new look at WandaVision would happen, say, during a huge event like Super Bowl LIV which is set to air on Sunday, February 2, Bettany demurred: “I couldn’t possibly say.”

WandaVision is one of two Marvel original shows set to arrive in 2020 in addition to The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Bettany will play Vision and Elizabeth Olsen will return as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlett Witch. WandaVision also features returning MCU supporting actors Randall Park (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Kat Dennings (Thor), as Agent Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis, respectively. The series will also introduce Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, and a yet-to-be-named character played by Kathryn Hahn.

You can watch Bettany tell us all he can about WandaVision during our Sundance 2020 chat below. WandaVision is set to debut on Disney+ in 2020. For more, check out our round-up of every movie and TV show coming to Disney+ and check out the 40 TV shows we can’t wait for in 2020.