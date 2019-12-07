‘WandaVision’ Will Finally Introduce the Name “Scarlet Witch” and Affect All of Marvel’s Phase 4

0

Right after dropping the first image from WandaVision at CCXP 2019, Kevin Feige sat down in the Omelet interview suite to offer a few more tantalizing details on the Disney+ series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.

The Marvel Studios President noted that Disney’s streaming service offers opportunities to dive even deeper into the characters we’ve seen on the big screen. With WandaVision, that especially means expanding on who Wanda Maximoff really is, and officially introducing the full “Scarlet Witch” persona that hasn’t manifested yet in the MCU.

“[We have] the opportunity to tell their story, and show more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision, Vision, and most importantly, reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we make a big deal of in the show, is the fact that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch. And what does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? That’s what we play into with this show in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future of Phase 4 of the MCU.”

Because the MCU films are officially intertwined with the Disney+ Marvel series, Wanda will immediately be making the jump from WandaVision into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Feige, interestingly enough, noted that the multiverse is the thing to keep track of in Phase 4. Apparently, this vast collection of alternate realities will have repercussions not only for WandaVision but another Disney+ series debuting just before Doctor Strange. (Assumedly, this is Loki, considering Tom Hiddleston‘s trickster god is either alive or straight-up dead depending on which timeline you’re in.)

Here’s exactly what Feige said:

“The multiverse is the next step in the evolution of the MCU, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is gonna crack it wide open in ways that will have repercussions for a Disney+ series just before it, that’s not WandaVision, and for movies just after it in a big, fun way.”

