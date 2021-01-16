While you might not know Matt Shakman’s name, you’ve definitely seen his work. He's been directing episodes of numerous TV shows over the last few years like Game of Thrones, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Good Wife, he was actually a child actor appearing in series like Different Strokes, Just the Ten of Us, and many other 80s hits.

After paying his dues for many years behind the camera, Marvel brought him on to helm every episode of WandaVision. Based on his work after seeing the first three episodes, I’m confident he was the right person for the job and I can’t wait to see the rest of the series.

Shortly after seeing the episodes I got to speak with Shakman. He talked about the way he worked with Marvel, how the extended COVID shutdown impacted the series, if they’re done with all nine episodes, how the full series is six hours, if they had a lot of deleted scenes, how there is a lot to discover as you go along, if they've talked about doing a second season of WandaVision, the in-episode commercials, and more. In addition, while he’d been linked to directing the Cambridge Analytica movie at AGBO, he explains why he is no longer attached.

Image via Marvel

As most of you know from the trailers, WandaVision takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, focusing on Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Olson) and Vision (Paul Bettany). I was able to see the first three episodes and they all take place in an alternate version of a classic sitcom. The first episode starts in the 1950’s and each one pulls back the curtain on what’s really going on bit by bit. You’ve definitely never seen anything like WandaVision and I cannot wait to see where it’s all going. The series also stars Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, and Randall Park. For more on WandaVision here's the latest footage and details on the show's various theme songs.

Check out what Matt Shakman had to say below and further down is exactly what we talked about. WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+. For more on the series, you can read Liz Miller's glowing review.

Matt Shakman:

How much had Marvel figured out about WandaVision before he was brought on?

How did the extended COVID shutdown impact the series and did they make any changes?

Are they done with all nine episodes?

Is the length of the series six hours?

How long are some of the upcoming episodes?

How there is a lot to discover as you go along.

Did they end up with a lot of deleted scenes and do they have plans to put them on Disney+?

In the 80’s sitcom episode did they make a Full House reference?

Will people be able to rewatch the series after they finish and notice things they didn’t see before?

Have they talked about doing a second season of WandaVision?

How much are the commercials in every episode a hint to what is really going on?

Did they battle over anything while making the series and why?

Did he talk to any other Marvel directors before starting on the project?

Why he’s not doing the Cambridge Analytica movie.

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

