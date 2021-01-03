As we get closer and closer to WandaVision's Disney+ premiere, we're seeing more new footage from the upcoming Marvel series. Over the weekend, two new clips were released included one featuring a reference to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision's (Paul Bettany) time on the Avengers team. The new clip is an exciting link to the rest of the MCU, which will resume its ever-expanding storyline in 2021 with the release of a ton of new movies and TV shows, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The new WandaVision clips promoting the forthcoming series contain some exciting teases about what's to come in the show's six episodes. The first clip was released on Disney Channel's Twitter on Friday. At one point in the clip, Wanda is heard saying "People are on the verge of discovering our secret," before Wanda and Vision's neighbor, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), exclaims, "You're the Avengers!"

This is the first time we've gotten an official acknowledgment of Wanda and Vision's pre-WandaVision lives during the promotion of the show. The longer, more official WandaVision trailers have teased that, at some point, Wanda and Vision will reveal themselves as superheroes and don their costumes in order to save the day. But the confirmation that their time as Avengers will be recognized and could factor into, say, Agnes' plans for them are rather eyebrow-raising.

Image via Disney+

A second clip, shared via WandaVision's Twitter, is focused on Wanda and Vision's lives as a married couple and as parents living in the sleepy suburb of Westview. In this particular clip, we see Wanda and Vision embracing domesticity through the years. At one point, it seems Wanda and Vision are putting on a stage show of some sort, with the couple donning top hats and Vision giving a rousing introduction to whoever is watching them.

The new clips from WandaVision were released alongside four new character posters of Wanda, Vision, Agnes, and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Each of the posters uses the familiar TV set motif we've seen in other WandaVision posters. Each of the TV sets shows us different aspects of those characters, hinting at their importance to the WandaVision story.

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15. Watch the two newest clips featuring new footage below. For more, find out what's coming to Disney+ in January and learn more about Marvel Studios: Legends, set to premiere one week before WandaVision.

Share Share Tweet Email

'Bridgerton': Lady Whistledown Speaks! The Showrunner and Actor on Why Season 1 Was the Right Time to Reveal Her Identity "You sneaky little minx, you were doing that the whole time."