Disney+ Says that ‘WandaVision’ Is Still Coming This Year

Hidden amongst a long press release for Disney+’s fall programming schedule was a very welcome surprise: WandaVision, the highly anticipated live-action series from Marvel Studios, is still on schedule to debut later this year. (Scarlet) Witch please!

According to Disney, “With the first anniversary of Disney+ on November 12, the service will kick off its second year with even more original entertainment premiering in late 2020 including WandaVision, the upcoming original series from Marvel Studios.” So it’s coming after November 12, which makes sense given how much oxygen the second season of The Mandalorian will obviously be monopolizing. Could WandaVision, continuing the adventures of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), be the Christmas present we can’t wait to open? Our guess is: yes.

WandaVision, created by Jac Schaeffer (who has written on both Captain Marvel and the upcoming, perpetually delayed Black Widow, features a who’s-who of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, including Paul Bettany as the dearly departed Vision, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis (from the first two Thor movies), Randall Park as FBI Jimmy Woo (from Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Teyonah Parris as the older version of Monica Rambeau, a character from Captain Marvel who, in the comic books, later assumes the role of Captain Marvel (and later various other identities). The amazing Kathryn Hahn plays a “nosy neighbor” in a format that seems completely off-the-wall, incorporating elements of broad, old-school sitcoms and god knows what else.

Had things gone to plan, WandaVision would have followed The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, another ambitious Disney+ original series from Marvel Studios, as well as the theatrically released Black Widow (currently scheduled for a November theatrical release). But with The Falcon and the Winter Solider resuming filming this week and Black Widow’s release still up in the air, WandaVision could wind up being our only Marvel Studios joint for the year of our lord 2020. But given out out-there WandaVision is supposed to be, that might be enough.