If the first two episodes of 'WandaVision' tell us anything, it's that you need to keep your eyed peeled.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for WandaVision Episodes 1 and 2]

At long last, WandaVision has finally premiered on Disney+. Starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, WandaVision takes us into a special and slightly unsettling world mimicking the sitcoms we love from days gone by. Now, Wanda and Vision are married and playing house in the suburbs. Impressing the boss, making nice with the neighbors, and expanding the family are all part of the Marvel couple's new life in the sleepy town of Westview. While it's great to see Wanda and Vision have some fun in their new surroundings, something isn't quite right about it. One of the biggest mysteries this show will try to solve is the circumstances around Wanda and Vision's new life and how they got there following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Below, we've listed the Easter eggs our keen eyes have spotted in the first two episodes of WandaVision, both of which premiered on Friday, January 15. These Easter eggs serve a variety of functions, from tying the show back to Marvel Comics, to referencing other aspects of the MCU, and even providing clues about what could be going on being the peachy keen sitcom world Wanda and Vision are living in. We'll be updating this space every week with new Easter eggs spotted in every new episode, so keep this page bookmarked to revisit every Friday.

Check out the first round of Easter eggs below.

Episode 1

Vision's Tie

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

The diamond pattern on Vision's tie appears to be reminiscent of the kind of business attire Vision wore in Marvel Comics' The Vision, written by Tom King and from artist Gabriel Hernandez Walta. In the comics, Vision wore a diamond-shaped tie clip reminiscent of the pattern on his chest. Here, the tie is doing the same kind of work.

Vision's Workplace

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

In a sly nod to Vision's true nature as a walking, talking, computer about town, it looks like this Avenger is now working in the "Computational Services" branch of a major corporation. Vision is slightly confused about the true nature of the work his company does, but darn if he isn't really, really good at it.

Stark Industries Toaster

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

The Episode 1 commercial is all about a wonderful, game-changing toaster made by a company all MCU fans should be familiar with by now: Stark Industries. Although Howard Stark does not make an appearance in this commercial, the toaster bears the signature innovation of this forward-thinking fella. To further hammer home this is a Stark product, the toaster actually makes the same sound as Iron Man's suit when a new weapon emerges and prepares to fire. If you listen closely, you'll hear the sound when the lever to toast the bread is pushed down.

Sokovian "Hello"

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

One of the many jokes contained in Wanda and Vision's disastrous dinner with the boss and his wife is a reference to Wanda's past. Wanda confuses the reason for why August 23 is such a special night, thinking it's a romantic anniversary. So, when Vision returns home with Mr. and Mrs. Hart (Fred Melamed and Debra Jo Rupp), Wanda slinks up behind Mr. Hart and puts her hands over his eyes, thinking it's her husband. The hands-over-the-eyes "hello" is also repeated by Mrs. Hart as the couple prepares to leave. Vision explains away this goof by telling the Harts that it is a traditional greeting from Sokovia, Wanda's home country. This is the first reference to Wanda's past and, like Vision, one of her few ties to the outside world.

S.W.O.R.D. Notebook

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

We have our first of what will likely be many, many appearances from S.W.O.R.D., the group which seems to be monitoring Wanda and Vision as they live their lives in this sitcom world. WandaVision is S.W.O.R.D.'s official introduction into the MCU. They'll likely be a key player in the series, especially given the fact that one of their own agents — Monica Rambeau — infiltrates the sitcom world in Episode 2. In Marvel comics, S.W.O.R.D. is a counterterrorism and intelligence agency which monitors threats to Earth that could have extraterrestrial origins. While S.W.O.R.D. keeps its eyes on the skies (and beyond), its sister agency, S.H.I.E.L.D., monitors threats on the ground.

Episode Director Abe Brown

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

A big reminder that you should watch every WandaVision episode twice so you don't miss out on clues arrives at the end of the very first episode. In a fun nod to some deeper Marvel comics lore, the closing credits for the fictional WandaVision episode we've just watched nod to a Marvel character named "Abe Brown." On the show, he's the "director" of the episode. In the comics, Abe Brown is part of a trio of martial arts heroes called The Sons of the Tiger. The Sons of the Tiger were introduced in The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu, a martial arts comics magazine published by Magazine Management, a corporate sibling of Marvel Comics. The Sons of the Tiger were just one of many groups of recurring characters in the world of The Deadly Hands of Kung Fu, alongside Iron Fist, Misty Knight, Colleen Wing, and — get this — Shang-Chi. This Abe Brown name-drop is no doubt a fun, albeit roundabout, way of acknowledging Shang-Chi's arrival into the MCU at some point in Phase 4.

Episode 2

Bova Milk

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

The animated WandaVision opening is both a fun throwback to the animated Bewitched opening and it contains a sweet reference to Wanda's childhood. While Wanda is grocery shopping, a poster for "Bova milk" can be seen in the background. In the Marvel comics, Bova is a sentient cow and the midwife who helped deliver Wanda and her brother Pietro.

Mind Stone Pattern

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

The hexagonal shape appears in its traditionally squat form all over WandaVision. However, when it appears on Vision's Cabinet of Mysteries, the shape is elongated. In this shape, it looks an awful lot like the shape of the Mind Stone, which allows the MCU version of Vision to be a sentinent synthezoid (just a big word for saying he's a fancier android). While the appearance of the elongated hexagon may be a fun one-off, it's also possible this shape could show up again and in more important places. Keep an eye out.

The Toy Helicopter

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

The toy helicopter Wanda finds in her front yard is definitely notable — and not just because it feels like a scene from Pleasantville. As Wanda holds up the helicopter, which stands out because it's in technicolor, we see it bears the S.W.O.R.D. logo. The toy also has the same color scheme as Iron Man's suit. Both S.W.O.R.D. and a Stark mention have already come up in WandaVision, so a reoccurring mention here is attention-grabbing. The helicopter conjures up images of daring rescues and surveillance — two notions which might grow in importance as the show continues.

Strücker Watch

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

This episode's commercial is all about Strucker watches. The name "Strucker" is important in Wanda's life because, in the MCU, it is the name of the man who experimented on her and her brother. In fact, we first meet Baron Wolfgang von Strucker in the Captain America: The Winter Soldier mid-credits scene, the same scene where we meet Wanda and Pietro. In the comics, Strucker has had ties to HYDRA, so it's not too surprising that the face of this watch also bears a reference to the terrorist organization. Now, with these two names officially appearing in WandaVision, we need to know how and why they're appearing.

The S.W.O.R.D. Beekeeper

Image via Disney+/Marvel Studios

Talk about ominous! The mysterious beekeeper that emerges out of a manhole in the middle of Wanda and Vision's quiet suburban street didn't look like one of the couple's friendly neighbors. What's notable about this particular person is their jumpsuit sports a S.W.OR.D. logo. But, equally as notable is that his costume is like a beekeepers (plus, he's swarmed by bees) which is a better description of an agent working for A.I.M., or Advanced Idea Mechanics. In Marvel comics, A.I.M. is a group of scientists whose work serves the purpose of overthrowing governments around the world. Their agents' uniforms look a lot like beekeepers, hence the confusion around who this guy might actually be working for. It's also worth noting that A.I.M. was founded by Baron von Strucker — like the name of the watch in this episode's commercial.

WandaVision Episodes 1 and 2 are now available to stream on Disney+. New episodes of WandaVision will air every Friday. For more, check out our recaps of Episode 1 and Episode 2.

