Plus, Bettany teases how you’ll look at the whole MCU in a new light when the series is over and a mysterious actor joining at some point.

As most of you know from the trailers, WandaVision (now streaming on Disney+) takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, focusing on Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) and Vision (Paul Bettany). The series also stars Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, and Randall Park. I was able to see the first three episodes and they all take place in an alternate version of a classic sitcom. The first episode starts in the 1950s and each successive episode pulls back the curtain further and further to show what’s really going on bit by bit. You’ve definitely never seen anything like WandaVision and I cannot wait to see where it’s all going.

Now, whenever I’ve been able to talk to an actor promoting a Marvel project, you know going in they’re going to be extremely careful with what they say. In fact, most joke that a Marvel sniper is sitting nearby listening to every conversation. And I get it. No one wants to be the one to ruin a big surprise or reveal something that the audience would never have guessed. However, when I sat down to speak with Bettany for WandaVision, I was pretty surprised at how much he was willing to say. The first thing he revealed was the series will have an epic ending. He said, "Episode by episode, week by week, Vision begins to really realize something is not right about this. Something is not right about this town. And then the MCU that we all collide in the most epic of endings.”

He also talked about how you’ll look at the whole MCU in a new light when the series is over and teases a mysterious actor joining the series, telling Collider, “I get to work with this actor that is a total secret. I have been longing to work with and act with [them] for years and I finally got to and it was amazing. Fireworks exploded and it was great.”

While I would love to take a guess at who this is and what role they play, I don’t want to ruin it for anyone that doesn’t want to know what might be coming. In addition, Bettany talks about how WandaVision is unlike anything Marvel has done before and how this all started as a voice over role on Iron Man.

Check out what Bettany had to say below. For more on WandaVision’s secrets, you might want to read about those in-episode commercials, what is S.W.O.R.D., and all the Easter eggs you may have missed.

Paul Bettany:

How WandaVision is unlike anything Marvel has done before.

How you’ll get to look at the whole MCU in a new light after watching the entire series.

How WandaVision has an epic ending.

Bettany reveals he gets to work with an actor in an upcoming episode that is a total secret and how he’s been longing to work with them for years.

How this all started for him as a voice over role in Iron Man.

