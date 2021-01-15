A clue that could help us figure out exactly what's happening to Wanda and Vision ...

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for WandaVision, Episode 2]

We’re only two episodes into WandaVision and the questions are already piling up. We reunite with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in the 1950s. They’re newlyweds “who left the big city to find a quiet life.” We know something’s up right out the gate. The Wanda and Vision we knew were modern day members of the Avengers and, plain and simple, sitcom living isn’t real life.

The end of Episode 1 comes with a firm confirmation that something’s up. When the credits roll on Wanda and Vision’s show (?), the visual on our show expands to show a control room with a very visible S.W.O.R.D. logo on one screen. Episode 2 continues to drop curious clues in the form of a red and yellow toy helicopter and a radio transmission asking, “Who’s doing this to you Wanda?”

Image via Disney+

So what exactly is going on here? Are Wanda and Vision trapped in this sitcom world? Did Wanda herself put them there? When precisely does the show take place? The questions can go on and on and the list of possibilities are endless, but Elizabeth Olsen herself might have dropped a clue during her episode of Collider Ladies Night that could help us start to figure it all out. During our conversation, I asked about Wanda’s headspace at the very beginning of the show, right when she walks through the door of her own home. Is she essentially a blank slate eager to build a new life with Vision there? Here’s what Olsen had to say on the matter:

“Absolutely. Nothing else existed. It’s like, nothing else exists except this moment and us starting anew. And not even starting anew because there is no other. This is just how it is. It is a complete blank slate as opposed to a clean slate. Nothing was wiped off. It’s blank. And that’s how we approached it and the show is what starts to inform the characters of other things as it keeps going.”

While it may sound like a little detail, there’s a big difference between a “blank slate” and a “clean slate.” While “clean slate” would imply recognition of past events and having coped with them, the idea of Wanda starting with a “blank slate” likely means Wanda’s running from something or we should be taking that radio message literally; someone has forced Wanda into this “blank slate.”

Image via Disney+

Share your own theories on the matter in the comments section and stay tuned as we continue to find out exactly what Olsen means by the show starting to inform Wanda and Vision of other things as it progresses! And while you wait for our full Collider Ladies Night interview with Olsen, be sure to check out what she told us about working with Sam Raimi on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

