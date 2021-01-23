[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for WandaVision, Season 1, Episode 3, "Now In Color."]

To begin with the middle, let me kick off this recap with this: One of history's most frustrating/interesting sitcom tropes has been rooted in when an actress has gotten pregnant (as women are prone to do) and instead of the show writing it into the plot, the production just decides to hide how much larger her midsection is getting. Honestly, at some points, it's downright hilarious to witness how these women are forced to wear baggy clothing or carry large purses or cereal boxes to disguise their "condition." So the way that WandaVision's third episode plays with that trope through large coats and bowls of fruit is a true delight.

It's not the only trope the episode deals with, so let's dig in. While the change in color scheme (black and white to RBG) and time period are a huge factor in this episode, what's worth noting is that while we've leaped from the '60s to the '70s, from the perspective of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) only hours have passed from Episode 2. This means that Wanda being not just pregnant, but super-pregnant, is a big fucking deal, and as they're trying to fit into their new home of Westview, they want to keep this new secret under wraps.

But at the same time, Wanda wants to nest in preparation for her new bundle of joy, coming soon as confirmed by Dr. Nielsen (Randy Oglesby). He explains that her growing child is growing in terms of fruit, even though technically, right now said child is growing at a far faster rate, even while she tries to prepare a nursery.

Those preparations lead to her turning a mobile of butterflies into real butterflies and (a little later) turning her new wall art into a living stork. While they're debating baby names — specifically Billy vs. Tommy — they're overlooking the fact that, um, Wanda wasn't pregnant yesterday and something very odd is going on.

Wanda begins experiencing Braxton-Hicks contractions that ruin the block's entire power, and in the aftermath, Vision seems to recognize that something is going wrong here... until he doesn't, in a glitch correction reminiscent of how Wanda controlled her world's reaction to that beekeeper rising from the sewer tunnel. Ultimately, Wanda and Vision are able to breathe through her impending birth trauma — at least until the commercial break.

Image via Marvel Studios

After Wanda's water breaks in overly dramatic fashion, Vision rushes off to get the doctor. And when their friend "Geraldine" (Teyonah Parris) pops by, Wanda does her best to hide her condition. Geraldine keeps talking about work while the manifestation of the stork painted on Wanda's nursery's wall starts wandering around. Wanda tries to keep Geraldine from noticing said stork — but her attention gets frayed when she goes into unexpected labor, and only Geraldine is around to help.

A healthy baby gets delivered, just before Vision returns with Dr. Nielsen, but while Vision is a bit sad that he missed the birth of his first child, he's in luck — Baby Tommy is quickly joined by his little brother, Baby Billy! Wanda and Vision are now such happy new parents of healthy babies, as confirmed by the bewildered Dr. Nielsen... even if we don't know how it happened.

And by the way, outside of Wanda and Vision's house is Herb (David Payton), a neighbor who keeps trying to trim the hedges but keeps sawing into their neighboring fence. And Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is also there, spooked to some degree and clearly aware that more is going on than it seems.

So is "Geraldine," by the way, and I'm using quotes around her name again because savvy viewers know that's an alias. Geraldine draws out of Wanda the fact that Wanda once had a brother named Pietro, and that brother was killed by Ultron — but these are facts that shake Wanda's reality, as does the necklace around Geraldine's neck. And so Geraldine gets ejected from whatever reality we've been experiencing, the last three episodes.

And here's where we get our first real glimpse of what's going on: a dilapidated sign for the town of Westview, surrounded by fences and agents determined to either protect those within from what's going on — or the world outside.

And Now For These Messages

Emma Caulfield and David Lengel's only appearance is a quick joke about whether some earrings make Dottie look fat. But it's still very funny.

Love "Geraldine"'s pants with the fish pattern — and the fact that that's why the stork wants to attack them.

An interesting element of Dr. Nielsen's presence in this episode is the casual racism/sexism — something hard to implement in an effective way, but works relatively well here.

"A small town like this... so hard to escape." Damn, Dr. Nielsen. What are you saying?

"That macrame's not going to hitch itself!" Important reminder: Kathryn Hahn is the legit best.

New episodes of WandaVision stream Fridays on Disney+.

Share Share Tweet Email

When Is 'SNL' Coming Back in 2021? New Episodes Are Right Around the Corner Get ready for a big return.