Marvel Studios has released a new WandaVision clip for Episode 4 of the Disney+ series, and it’s actually kind of revelatory. If you want to be completely surprised when the new episode airs, turn back now…

This clip for WandaVision Episode 4 takes us outside whatever pocket dimension or alternate reality that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are trapped in right now and shows us what’s really going on in the real world, and it’s largely what we expected. We see Randall Park’s FBI Agent Jimmy Woo and Teyonah Parris’ Captain Monica Rambeau outside this forcefield, with Monica wearing a S.W.O.R.D. uniform – just as we expected.

But what’s interesting is we appear to be delving into events that already occurred, except from the outside perspective. It looks like Episode 4 will show how Monica ended up in this forcefield in the first place, it reveals that Jimmy Woo was indeed the voice on the radio, and it even reveals that Kat Dennis’ Darcy Lewis was the person who was watching Wanda on the TV all the way back in Episode 1.

We still don’t know the particulars of how Wanda got into this situation, if she’s trapped or if she has trapped herself, or even how S.W.O.R.D. fits into all of this, but this clip is extremely intriguing and confirms we’ll be getting some solid answers as the show progresses.

Inside the bubble, we know that Episode 4 will be taking us into the 1980s sitcom-wise, with direct references to shows like Family Ties, Full House, and Roseanne, and I can’t wait to see how the show intends to blend the real world with this sitcom fantasy we’ve been living in for the first three episodes. The series is nine episodes in total, so we’re not even to the halfway point yet and already they’re doling out some pretty big information. How much deeper can this rabbit hole go?

Check out the WandaVision Episode 4 clip below, and watch the full episode on Disney+ tomorrow. For more on the series check out our deep-dive interview with Olsen.

