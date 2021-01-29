For the first three episodes of WandaVision, folks were wondering if these mysterious sitcoms would have any answers, and then Episode 4 was pretty much all payoff, or at least payoff to what S.W.O.R.D. is doing and the pocket universe that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) claims is all Wanda’s (Elizabeth Olsen) doing. However, there are still loads of other questions, and a new WandaVision trailer provides a sneak peek at what we’re in for in the weeks ahead.

Obviously, they’re still being cagey with the details, but this sneak peek does give us our first look at the Modern Family-style episode as well as what could be a face-off between Wanda and Vision (or whatever Vision is being used in this reality whether it’s solely Wanda’s creation or, creepily, her putting a living face on Vision’s corpse). It should be interesting to see how the show balances the sitcoms and the “real world” in the weeks ahead, and I’m eager to see how this new MCU push into television pays out (my theory is that it’s going to conclude with a cliffhanger of sorts that won’t be resolved until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which doesn’t arrive until March 2022).

Check out the WandaVision sneak peek below. The series airs on Fridays on Disney+.

Here’s the synopsis for WandaVision:

Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.“WandaVision,” the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in “Captain Marvel.” Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World,” and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from “Ant-Man and The Wasp.” The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer.

